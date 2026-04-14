York Knights seal loan deal for Leeds Rhinos forward

Super League newcomers York Knights have boosted their squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Leigh Leopards after sealing a deal for Leeds Rhinos forward Ben Littlewood.

Littlewood will become the second Leeds player to leave the club on loan this week, after England centre Harry Newman joined Hull FC on a surprise loan deal.

The young forward has struggled for game-time at AMT Headingley, and spent last weekend out on loan at Championship side Hunslet.

But Littlewood will now head to North Yorkshire to feature for Mark Applegarth’s Knights this weekend, securing a major recruitment bonus for them ahead of the showdown with the struggling Leopards.

Littlewood featured from the bench in two of Leeds’ first three Super League games this season, but he has not appeared since as the Rhinos’ injury problems ease.

However, he will now get an opportunity to show his potential in Super League when he plays for York this weekend – with the prospect of a longer deal also not ruled out.

More to follow.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!