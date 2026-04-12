After a thrilling quartet of Challenge Cup ties, we have our final four for this year’s competition – with the Wembley final looming fast on the horizon.

St Helens, Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are the four left standing and perhaps unsurprisingly, they all feature in our team of the round from the weekend’s fixtures.

But there’s also spots for players from one of the vanquished teams, too. Here are the players we’ve gone for..

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

An imperious display from the St Helens star on Friday night as they coasted into the semi-finals with victory over Catalans Dragons. Sailor looks to be excelling at fullback again just as Jack Welsby nears a return – the exact situation he found himself in last summer, too..

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries for the winger that were crucial in getting the victory over Wakefield Trinity in the standout tie of the round on Sunday afternoon – but after some shaky defensive moments in recent weeks, Wigan’s whole right edge was a lot stronger, Eckersley included.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

After a slow start to the season for the centre, he is back on form. No tries on Saturday in the win over York but some real strong running and more tackle busts than anyone on the pitch.

4. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

A try and an all-round good display from one of Warrington’s key men.

5. Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

He didn’t start the game, but it’s a good job he was on the bench after an unfortunate injury to Lewis Murphy. Dagnall came on and did really well, scoring and producing plenty of great stuff in the win over Catalans.

6. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

The star of the show in the win over York Knights, May was exceptional with a wonderful hat-trick and a string of magnificent individual moments as the Robins moved within a win of a return to Wembley.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

There were quite a few halves who stood out across the four victorious teams on the weekend – but we’re just giving the nod to Wigan scrum-half Smith. He was magnificent with the boot during Sunday’s win over Wakefield.

8. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

It’s a rare occurrence – but both of our props this week are ones that started their games on the bench! First up it’s Mago, who was huge for the Warriors in their win at Wakefield with a man of the match performance.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Box office again on Friday night, with some unbelievable play that helped guide the Saints into the semis with relative ease.

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Back with a bang – and in some style. He may not have started on Friday evening but Walmsley was blockbuster from the bench in the win over Catalans, running for more metres than any other forward on the field.

11. Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity)

He may well have been on the losing team on Sunday afternoon but it was another eye-catching performance from a player who is fast developing into one of the stars of Wakefield’s side in the early stages of the 2026 season.

12. Sam Stone (Warrington Wolves)

A defensive colossus again on Saturday evening, with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate: 37/37. He’s in great form.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

What a performance from Warrington’s loose forward at the weekend – arguably one of the best in the whole quarter-final line-up. Two tries and a staggering FIFTY tackles in the win over Leigh Leoaprds. The switch to 13 has revitalised him.