After a hectic Rivals Round in Super League, the Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week to bring you the biggest and best insight into the topics that are dominating the rugby league airwaves.

Matt and Aaron are back to get stuck into all the headlines surrounding Super League after a hugely impressive weekend for the competition both on and off the field.

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Here’s what’s on this week’s agenda.

With Andrew Abdo heading to the UK to try thrash out an agreement between Super League and the NRL, we’ll bring you exclusive new detail on the deal, and what could happen next as a takeover from Australia looms.

Five teams are level at the top of Super League after Easter; we’ll be asking if they’re all genuine contenders – and whether or not Wakefield Trinity are the real deal and the next big side to win their first major trophy in some time.

It was another defeat for Wigan – we’ll shine the spotlight on the Warriors and ask whether their fans should be worried after their collapse at St Helens.

Leigh Leopards lost heavily again – the boys will take a closer look at the problems surrounding the Leopards: and ask whether 2026 could be their last chance to achieve success for some time.

There’s the usual transfer round-up – with an update on one NRL fullback linked with a move to Super League, and we’ll discuss whether or not Trai Fuller’s move to the Dragons could have a knock-on effect for those looking for a new fullback.

Finally, the lads will bring you up-to-date with Huddersfield’s hunt for a new head coach – and explain why there may have been a change in the thinking among the Giants’ hierarchy.

Here’s how to watch and listen!

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