Salford RLFC picked up their third win since reforming after edging a thrilling contest against Batley Bulldogs on another rollercoaster day in the Championship.

After last week’s triumph over Swinton, Salford have now made it back-to-back wins after a dramatic late drop goal from Warrington Wolves loanee Leon Hayes clinched a 29-28 triumph over James Ford’s side.

Incredibly, they are now just two points shy of the play-off places after their latest win – with expansion side Midlands Hurricanes now the closest contenders to London Broncos at the summit.

Jason Demetriou’s side made it eight wins from eight in the league on Saturday with a demolition of Sheffield Eagles, but Midlands are just a solitary point behind them, albeit having played two games more, after another big win on Sunday afternoon.

They triumphed 24-20 at Cumbrian side Workington Town to move onto 15 points in the league, with seven wins in a draw from their first ten matches in 2026. They moved above Doncaster, who didn’t play this weekend.

Barrow are fourth after making it seven wins from eight with another eye-catching result, this time at Rochdale Hornets, as Paul Carrey’s side emerged 46-12 winners.

Widnes Vikings also returned to winning ways after edging out Dewsbury Rams in West Yorkshire – with Jordan Abdull recalled and Allan Coleman’s side winning 20-10.

Halifax Panthers lost at home to Oldham, with Alan Kilshaw’s side winning 28-12 – while Hunslet came out on top in a dramatic game against Newcastle Thunder, with the West Yorkshire side winning 34-32.

Two games kicked off late: Goole Vikings and Whitehaven at 4:30pm, and Keighley versus North Wales at 3:45pm.

Championship results – weekend April 11-12