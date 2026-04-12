Challenge Cup semi-final draw made as HUGE ties set up
The draw for the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup has been made, including a rematch of last year’s final between Hull KR and Warrington.
Football icon – and Wakefield fan – Chris Kamara conducted the draw on Sunday afternoon alongside rugby league royalty in the shape of Jamie Peacock.
The draw was made at half-time of Trinity’s quarter-final tie against Wigan live at Belle Vue, with the Warriors holding a slender 18-16 lead thanks to Jai Field’s try on the hooter.
Whoever ends up winning that tie will progress to face Saints in next month’s semi-finals, for which the venues are still to be confirmed.
Paul Rowley’s side beat Catalans Dragons on 36-4 on Friday night at the BrewDog Stadium to reach the semis.
Warrington meanwhile will take on Hull KR in the other semi-final, with that game a repeat of last year’s final under the Wembley arch, won in dramatic fashion by the Robins.
The Wolves earned their spot in the last-four on Saturday evening with a 24-10 home victory over Leigh Leopards
Semi-final opponents KR beat York Knights 48-10 in their quarter-final tie on Saturday afternoon, also on home soil.
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Challenge Cup semi-final draw
Ties to be played May 9/10
- Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
- St Helens v Wakefield Trinity OR Wigan Warriors