The business end of the 2026 Challenge Cup gets underway this weekend as the final four will be determined across a quartet of epic quarter-finals.

With many of the competition’s big teams still left standing, there will be some outstanding games – and some very tricky ones to predict.

Here’s our take on all four – and the four that will get through to the semi-finals..

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

The quarter-finals begin on Friday night with an Anglo-French affair between St Helens and Catalans Dragons. Both come into the clash on the back of wins over Easter against big rivals, and both should be buoyant.

But the Saints will fancy that home advantage could be crucial – and the fact they have the likes of Kyle Feldt, Alex Walmsley and Jonny Lomax all possibly back could be significant to boot.

Our tip? The Saints will do enough to get through to the final four.

Prediction: St Helens by 8

Hull KR v York Knights

Saturday’s double-header begins with a game that, on the face of it, you would expect to be quite straightforward. But York Knights showed on the opening night of the season that they can’t be taken for granted at any stage after they toppled the reigning champions.

We’d expect this one to be slightly different, though. Rovers are now settling into a rhythm and a stride, and with York’s horrendous injury crisis showing no signs of easing, it’s difficult to give them much of a chance at Craven Park.

Prediction: Hull KR by 20

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Will the second game on Saturday be any closer? Last weekend’s result at Warrington suggests otherwise but Leigh are likely to head back to the Wire with a few key individuals back fit.

That surely gives them a chance – and they can’t play as poorly as they did last weekend in Super League. It will be a cracker, and it’ll be tighter than seven days earlier: but it’ll just be the Wire who come out on top, we think.

Prediction: Warrington by 6.

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Game of the weekend is undoubtedly the fourth quarter-final – as two of the early form sides in Super League 2026 go head to head. That said, they arrive at this point with very contrasting performances last time out.

Wakefield arguably start as favourites after their eye-catching win over Castleford, while Wigan are coming into the game off back-to-back losses! Will it be three in a row? We’re going to say no.. but only just. There has to be a response from the Warriors you feel – and there would be no better place to provide it.

Matt Peet’s side often can reserve their better performances for days like this. They should just have enough here, but it’ll be a cracker!

Prediction: Wigan by 2