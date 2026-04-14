Wigan Warriors make appeal decision after star pair banned

Wigan Warriors have decided against appealing the bans issued to Harry Smith and Sam Walters.

The pair received Grade E charges following their big Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Wakefield Trinity, with the disciplinary points received meaning they both copped three-match bans.

Smith was charged with contact with an injured player after an incident involving Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga. He had kicked out after a tackle, an act he was sin-binned and subsequently saw him banned, resulting in Smith reacting. Wakefield have not appealed Tevaga’s ban either.

Meanwhile, Walters has been charged with striking with the head after a coming together with Wakefield’s Jay Pitts. The incident was not penalised at the time but subsequently was by the Match Review Panel.

Wigan had the right to appeal the charges but Love Rugby League has been told they have opted against that, accepting the bans in the process.

As a consequence, the pair will now miss games against Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls. They will return to action in the Challenge Cup semi-finals against St Helens.

But it’s a major blow for Wigan, who are already without Smith’s halfback partner Bevan French with a hamstring injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months yet. Jack Farrimond has partnered Smith in French’s absence, but another shake-up is now required.

Meanwhile, Walters has featured in the back-row while Liam Farrell has played at centre in the absence of the injured Jake Wardle, but Walters’ absence will further test their depth.

On the injury front, Wardle is still some way off a return and almost certain not to feature in the upcoming games. Abbas Miski remains unavailable for selection too.

With French out too, Wigan are now having to use all the resources available in their squad going into three important games. They have suffered back-to-back Super League defeats.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!