No further action will be taken against Brad O’Neill following an allegation of spitting made on the back of Wigan’s Good Friday derby defeat at St Helens, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed.

The Warriors were beaten 34-24 at the BrewDog Stadium by their rivals on Good Friday (April 3), conceding four tries in the final 15 minutes to suffer a gut-wrenching loss.

There were a number of flash points during the game, and following one of the scuffles which broke out between the two teams, an allegation was made that hooker O’Neill had spat at a Saints player.

That incident was placed on report, and when it was reviewed by the Match Review Panel (MRP) last Monday, April 10, it was referred for further investigation.

Saints were the given the opportunity to provide further evidence to prove the allegation of spitting was a legitimate one, with the evidence available seven days ago unable to conclusively prove it.

It’s not known whether any further evidence was presented, but the MRP re-convened on Monday morning and no further action will be taken against O’Neill, the RFL have confirmed.

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Brad O’Neill verdict delivered following St Helens spitting allegation

Had further evidence proved O’Neill as guilty, he would likely have been referred on to a tribunal and landed a lengthy ban.

However, he will remain available for selection for Wigan having not been found guilty of ay wrongdoing – with the Warriors hosting Castleford Tigers this weekend.

His team-mates Harry Smith and Sam Walters will both be unavailable for that Super League clash though having each landed a three-match ban after Sunday afternoon’s 26-22 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Wakefield Trinity.

Smith and Walters have both been hit with 18 penalty points, and will be unavailable until Wigan’s cup semi-final against Saints comes around on May 9 as things stand.

Playmaker Smith’s ban has been received for making contact with Wakefield’s Jazz Tevaga when he was down injured after he kicked out at Warriors team-mate Liam Marshall, an incident the Trinity man has landed a two-match ban of his own for.

Walters meanwhile has been banned for a headbutt on Jay Pitts during a scuffle which broke out in the second half at Belle Vue.

The Warriors can, should they see fit, challenge those two charges. However, if they do appeal and are unsuccessful, Smith and/or Walters could see their ban extended.