Broadcast details have been confirmed for next month’s Challenge Cup semi-finals, with all four to be shown live by the BBC.

Earlier today, Love Rugby League revealed that the two venues for the semi-finals would be the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington and the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.

As has been the case over the last few years, both semi-final events will be double-headers, with a last-four tie in the Women’s Challenge Cup preceding each men’s tie.

The Women’s Challenge Cup is only at its quarter-final stage, so the exact make-up of those games is still to be confirmed, but kick-off times and broadcast information have now been confirmed by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

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Challenge Cup semi-final broadcast details confirmed as kick-off times rubber-stamped

Saints’ semi-final clash against rivals Wigan in the men’s Challenge Cup at the HJ will kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 9, and will be live on BBC One with three hours worth of coverage.

Meanwhile, the following day as Hull KR take on Warrington in Doncaster, kick-off will come at 4pm – with two-and-a-half hours worth of coverage scheduled, live on BBC Two.

Both of the semi-finals in the Women’s Challenge Cup meanwhile will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and online.

The women’s tie which precedes Saints-Wigan is booked in for an 11.30am kick-off, while the women’s tie which precedes Hull KR-Warrington will kick off at 1pm.

Tickets for the semi-finals to go on sale to club members on Wednesday, April 15, at noon for a 48-hour priority window. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, April 17.

A full run through of the semi-final schedule is below…

Saturday, May 9

At the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final 1 – 11.30am (BBC iPlayer)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 2.30pm (BBC One coverage 2pm-4.30pm)

Sunday, May 10

At the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster