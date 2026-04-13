It was a mixed weekend for viewing figures on the BBC where the two Challenge Cup quarter-final ties shown were concerned, with Wakefield-Wigan a hit and Hull KR-York a disappointment.

Challenge Cup holders KR were up first, hosting Super League new boys York Knights at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon (April 11, 1.30pm KO).

The Robins cruised to a 48-10 victory, and booked their spot in the semi-finals of the cup for the fifth season on the spin.

That game was shown live on BBC Two, but did not draw great numbers – with an average audience of 125,000 and just a 2.2% audience share.

Notably, the scheduling of the game meant it was up against both the Grand National on ITV1 and the Women’s Six Nations in rugby union on BBC One.

Combined, those two events took a 30% share of the audience.

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BBC viewing figures for Challenge Cup quarter-finals revealed as Hull KR-York disappoints

The other quarter-final tie screened by the BBC this weekend was another all-Super League encounter, and was a much more entertaining affair.

Wakefield Trinity were pipped to the post on home soil, with Wigan Warriors emerging as 26-22 winners in a humdinger of a tie at Belle Vue.

That game took place on Sunday afternoon (April 12, 1pm KO), and saw 21-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan twice come from behind to win it, with the draw for the semi-finals also taking place at half-time.

Shown on BBC One, Sunday’s quarter-final tie drew an average audience of 423,000! That, accordingly, was just shy of 300,000 more than managed by KR’s big win over York the day prior.

Wakefield-Wigan also enjoyed a 7.2% audience share, with a 5% rise day-on-day when compared to the other quarter-final tie shown by the BBC.

Aiding the day-on-day growth in audience share, Sunday’s tie at Belle Vue was competing with the likes of Bargain Hunt on BBC Two and Love Your Garden on ITV1.