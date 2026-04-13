Wigan Warriors pair Harry Smith and Sam Walters have both been banned for three games apiece, with Wakefield Trinity star Jazz Tevaga landing a two-match ban following their feisty Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Matt Peet’s Warriors emerged victorious in a cup thriller at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon, winning 26-22 to tee up a semi-final against rivals St Helens next month.

But now, unless there is a successful appeal, both Smith and Walters will be absent until that semi-final comes around having each landed a three-game suspension.

Half-back Smith has received 18 penalty points from the Match Review Panel (MRP) for making contact with a player who is/may be injured, that being Tevaga.

The off-season Wakefield recruit has himself copped a two-match ban having been pinged for two offences, with the main one being his kick out on Liam Marshall towards the end of the first half which only brought a yellow card from referee Liam Moore.

Across his two offences, with the other being late contact on the passer, Tevaga took his total points tally for the year up to 13.25.

Elsewhere, Smith’s team-mate Walters has also landed 18 penalty points and a three-match ban for a headbutt he planted on an opponent during a scuffle in the second half.

Notably, Wigan and Wakefield are entitled to appeal any of the disciplinary charges they see fit, but if they do so and are unsuccessful, they run the risk of a ban being extended.

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Wigan duo and Wakefield star banned as six charged by Match Review Panel

Six players have been charged in total by the MRP following the weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final action, but the other three were all ‘Grade A Late Contact on Passer’, receiving one penalty point apiece.

The trio consist of Hull KR’s Peta Hiku alongside Catalans pair Romain Navarrete and Chris Satae.

Hiku picked up his penalty points during the Robins‘ 48-10 thrashing of York Knights at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon.

Navarrete and Satae meanwhile committed their offences during the Dragons’ 36-4 defeat at St Helens on Friday night.

The one point received was not enough for any of the three to tick over the six-point barrier which results in a suspension, so all will be available for their teams’ Super League games this week.

A full round-up of all of this week’s charges can be seen below…