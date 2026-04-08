York Knights star Ben Jones-Bishop is the latest player to be ruled out for a prolonged period – having played through the pain barrier with a broken foot.

Jones-Bishop has been added to York’s lengthy injury list, as the Knights scramble to get a 17 fit and available for this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against reigning holders Hull KR.

The veteran winger has been in impressive form this season, but the 37-year-old is now sidelined for several weeks after it emerged he had suffered a broken foot.

But incredibly, Jones-Bishop put his hand up to play through the pain barrier in their recent game with Wakefield Trinity, even managing to cross for a try during that game despite having a break in his foot. But the Jamaica international is now out for a significant period of time.

“Bish will be a no-go; he has got a broken foot,” Knights coach Mark Applegarth said. “I’m gutted for Bish personally, because I know how hard he’s attacked this year so far and how much it means to him.

“It’s also a testament to how tough he is. To score that try he scored against Wakefield when he had his broken foot then and he jumped in the air to get that, it tells you exactly how tough that man is there.

“It’s an unfortunate injury. It’s part and parcel of our sport, we all know that. We play a really tough sport and collision injuries will happen and Bish is old enough to understand that as well.”

York will also be without David Nofoaluma and Will Roberts this weekend, with both having already featured in the Challenge Cup for other teams. Nofoaluma played for Halifax Panthers before their demise, while Roberts featured for the Knights’ sister club, Newcastle Thunder.

Sam Wood is a potential returnee – but a decision will be made later in the week after the England international suffered a dislocated finger.

Applegarth added: “Woody’s keen to play. He’s a big part of what we do this year and we’ve just got to be smart about when we do get him back playing.”