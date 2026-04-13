One of the Championship’s top players is set to make the move to Super League in 2027, with Oldham’s Cole Geyer joining York Knights system.

Australian ace Geyer has made a major impression since arriving at Oldham from Queensland Cup outfit Burleigh Bears in the off-season, scoring four tries in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Numerous Super League clubs keeping tabs on his performances in recent weeks, but Love Rugby League understands Geyer has now signed a contract that will see him head to York as part of their arrangement with Newcastle Thunder.

The Knights and Championship outfit Thunder launched a High Performance & Pathways Partnership last year that has seen the clubs work closer in terms of playing rosters and other off-field structures.

Geyer, the son of former NRL champion Matt, made 57 in the Q Cup between 2023 and 2025, first winning the competition with Brisbane Tigers before succeeding again with Burleigh Bears last year.

He was also on the scoresheet in the State Championship final Down Under last autumn, but that ended in a 50-20 defeat to New Zealand Warriors’ reserves, who had won the New South Wales Cup.

Born in Fitzroy, Geyer’s contract for 2027 has been sealed, though it’s unclear at present whether the plan is for him to be with York or Newcastle at this point.

However, York’s two contracted hookers in the shape of Paul McShane and Taylor Pemberton are both off-contract at the end of the year.

Fellow hooker Denive Balmforth meanwhile is on a season-long loan from Hull FC, meaning there is potential for change in the Knights’ hooking department going into next season.

Overseas ace Sam Cook was announced as a Newcastle signing before the season, but has featured for the Knights in Super League this year, making an impressive debut in last month’s narrow 23-22 defeat at Wigan Warriors.