Joel Tomkins has admitted the challenge of being away from his family was the catalyst behind his decision to step down as head coach of Catalans – with the Dragons formally confirming their next move.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League last week, Tomkins has stepped down as coach of the Super League club due to personal reasons – not performance-related. Catalans have now subsequently confirmed that decision in a press release on Tuesday morning.

And Tomkins has now spoke officially for the first time since his departure was announced, admitting that the prospect of being away from home for so long has been tough for him to contend with. That was solely the reason for his exit.

He said: “My time at Catalans Dragons over the past 18 months has brought plenty of highs, along with some challenges, all of which I’ve genuinely valued as a rookie head coach. I’ve learned a great deal, both personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for the friendships and experiences I’ve gained along the way. I leave the club a better coach than when I arrived.

“However, living away from my family for an prolonged period has been difficult. After recently spending some time back at home due to personal reasons, I’ve taken the decision to step away and bring my time at the club to a close.

“I would like to thank Bernard and Sebastien for their understanding and support in reaching this decision. I’m very grateful to the players, staff and supporters, and I wish the club every success for the remainder of the season and in the future.”

Catalans have confirmed that the trio of Ryan Sheridan, Michael McIlorum and Mitchell Pearce – who have been in interim charge while Tomkins has not been present – will continue in their roles at the club for the foreseeable future. However, there is no definitive confirmation on whether they will be the new long-term coaching team.

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