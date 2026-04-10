Joel Tomkins to make immediate Catalans Dragons exit

Joel Tomkins is set to leave his position as head coach of Catalans Dragons.

Love Rugby League understands that Tomkins has agreed to depart the club due to personal reasons. He has missed the club’s last two Super League fixtures, will not take charge of tonight’s game with St Helens and the two parties are now set to part ways, with confirmation expected in the days following tonight’s game.

His departure has been fully supported by the Dragons, who have given him their blessings and will now begin the search for a new head coach.

Tomkins has remained in the UK in recent weeks, a move supported by the club, and has now decided to stay in the UK to be closer to his family.

He was placed in interim charge of the Dragons following the departure of Steve McNamara last year and after a tough start in the role, the Dragons still backed him to become McNamara’s permanent successor, ending the season with four wins from their last five Super League games of the year.

They have started this season well and are currently sixth in Super League, just two points off the league leaders.

But personal circumstances have seen Tomkins depart with an announcement expected today. The Dragons are in action against St Helens in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.

Where the Dragons look next remains to be seen. The club has drastically cut its spending on first-team matters since taking on the bill of travel costs for its Super League rivals. Tomkins admitted before the season started that they were not spending up to salary cap this season.

In that sense, Catalans have defied the odds in the early stages of the season and the next person in charge will be given the task of continuing the strong start the Dragons have had to the season, while also building towards the future.