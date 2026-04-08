St Helens have been forced into wearing their away kit on home soil in Friday night’s Challenge Cup tie against Catalans Dragons due to a colour clash.

Saints, of course, traditionally don red and white at the BrewDog Stadium, just as they did on Good Friday in their remarkable comeback victory over rivals Wigan Warriors.

But this weekend, they will be forced to wear their teal away colours due to cup quarter-final opponents Catalans‘ two kits both clashing with Saints’ usual home colours.

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St Helens forced into kit change for Catalans cup clash as switch explained

The Dragons’ home kit – which they will wear – is primarily white, with navy, yellow and red accents.

That is a tribute to the kit worn in their very first season as a Super League club back in 2006.

Catalans’ only alternative is their away kit – primarily red, with yellow accents. That is a nod to the kit worn in their first Challenge Cup final appearance in 2007.

Both of those clash with Saints’ home colours, so it’s Friday night’s hosts that have been forced into a change.

It’s not the first time this has happened, with Saints also having to change their kit on home soil against the Dragons in both 2024 and 2018.

Perhaps fortunately for Saints, their record in their away colours so far this year is a good one: with victories chalked up in them against both Toulouse Olympique and Catalans themselves over in France as well as Castleford Tigers.

That 36-4 success against the Dragons in Perpignan came in Super League, while it was a 32-8 victory at Castleford in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round last month which booked Paul Rowley’s side a spot in this weekend’s quarter-finals.