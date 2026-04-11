Joel Tomkins’ Catalans Dragons exit addressed for first time

Ryan Sheridan admitted the uncertainty surrounding head coach Joel Tomkins had impacted Catalans Dragons after they were well beaten by St Helens.

The Dragons crashed out of the Challenge Cup after a 34-6 defeat to Saints, with Tomkins absent for a third straight game.

Love Rugby League broke the story that Tomkins was set to leave the club for personal reasons, with an announcement expected from the Dragons in the coming days.

Asked about the matter in the aftermath of the defeat, Sheridan provided the first update on the matter from a club perspective.

“I think there’s been something out in the press. It’s a personal matter with Joel,” he said.

“It’s been difficult. We’re thinking about Joel and the situation around him. We’ve tried to move forward as a group and manage it as best we can but it has been tough. Subconsciously, it affects you as players, and as a group.

“We’re a new team trying to find the right balance, and we’ve got to work through that. It’s going to be a challenging year, but we’ll keep working hard.”

He continued: “There’s been nothing as of yet. This has been going on, and as staff and playing as a group we’ve tried to support Joel as much as we can and do our jobs. I’m not sure what’s happening behind the scenes. We’ve got to put our hands up and work hard.”

Catalans are next in action on Saturday, when they take on Warrington Wolves in France. Les Dracs are currently sixth in Super League, just two points behind the Wire, who top the table after seven rounds, though they do have a game in hand.