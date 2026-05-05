Hull FC will be able to exploit a loophole to free up hooker Amir Bourouh to play in their next Super League game despite him landing a suspension on Monday.

Bourouh was given a one-match ban after being charged with Grade C Head Contact during the Black and Whites’ defeat to Toulouse on Sunday afternoon.

That charge took him above the threshold for a one game suspension and it looked as though he would miss their crucial clash against Bradford Bulls in a fortnight’s time.

However, the break for the Challenge Cup semi-finals has come at the perfect time for Hull – as has the scheduling of the reserves season.

Hull’s reserves are set to face Wigan Warriors this weekend away from home – and Rugby Football League regulations dictate that clubs can serve one game of a suspension in reserve fixtures.

That means that Bourouh will now effectively be banned for that game at Robin Park Arena, rather than missing the first team game against the Bulls next weekend.

It is a major boost for Hull, who now know they will be able to take on Bradford with one of their key players fresh and available rather than being suspended.