Hull FC in ‘trouble’ as club could be forced out of MKM Stadium

Hull FC’s future at the MKM Stadium has been described as ‘in trouble’ by the owner of Hull City as discussions continue over a new lease for the Super League club.

Hull’s existing deal expires at the end of next season but the Black and Whites are already in talks with SMC – which is owned and operated by Hull City – about a new long-term arrangement.

But the owner of the Championship side has now cast some doubt over the situation, it seems, after speaking at a fan forum earlier this week which was streamed on YouTube and insisting he is unsure about what will happen next.

Acun Ilıcalı asked for Hull City supporters in attendance to raise their hands if they wanted the Black and Whites to leave – with a large number of the fans there subsequently doing exactly that. Ilıcalı would later say that the current deal isn’t ‘equal’.

He said: “This for me is the most important part of this meeting. The question is how many of you are okay for the rugby club to be here for the future? Can you raise hands? For the rugby club being here. How many would prefer them to leave?”

Ilıcalı then said the Black and Whites are ‘in trouble’, adding: “So they are in trouble. So they are in trouble now. This is something we have to discuss. But at the moment again, if something is shared between two clubs, it has to be fair.