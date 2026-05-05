Wigan Warriors WILL appeal Ethan Havard’s one-match suspension at a Rugby Football League hearing on Tuesday evening, Love Rugby League can confirm.

The Warriors prop was banned for this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final with St Helens after being charged with an incident following Wigan’s victory over Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

It meant that they faced the prospect of going into their monumental cup semi against the Saints without a key forward – but Wigan have decided to instead contest the call and take it on.

They will head to a tribunal on Tuesday evening and will attempt to prove that the charge against Havard was unjust in a bid to clear his name.

The move comes with a major risk in today’s disciplinary rules, with any failed appeal producing a much harsher punishment by the governing body.

If a club fails to overturn an appeal at a hearing, then an extra five penalty points are immediately added to a player’s record.

However, that would not necessarily have any major ramifications for Havard. He has 6.5 points on his record as it stands meaning if the appeal fails, he would move on to 11.5 points. But it is 12 points that is the threshold for a two-match ban, so Wigan can basically attack the charge knowing that no matter what happens, Havard will be free for their next league game.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday evening, with Wigan likely to be represented by head coach Matt Peet as well as Havard as they demonstrate why he should be available.