It’s a big year for international rugby league, with the Rugby League World Cup looming this autumn – but not every nation has some scheduled action as it stands.

And away from the big hitters, there are some more minor rugby league nations who could put some impressive teams together – and Germany are one of them.

They have had some English-based players feature for them down the years, including the likes of Jimmy Keinhorst and current Midlands star Brad Billsborough, who captained them last autumn.

But if the Germans were able to call on the services of all their eligible players, they’d have some team with players from both sides of the world! Here’s how they could line up..

With thanks to the excellent work being done by He Can Play For on X.

1. Scott Drinkwater

We’re starting with a very famous name – one of the two Drinkwater brothers, who both qualify to play for Germany on residency grounds along with the rest of this 17. He’d be a heck of an addition should the Germans ever play some games – and arguably the highest profile representative!

2. Tom Johnstone

Germany’s options in the outside backs are slightly limited – but they do have one superstar winger to choose from! Tom Johnstone’s primary concern at international level will probably be England but given how he was born in Germany, if he ever fancied a switch, Johnstone could make the leap.

3. Aaymon Fitzgibbon

The surname may well be familiar: that’s right, the son of former Hull FC icon Craig Fitzgibbon is eligible to represent Germany at international level. Aaymon Fitzgibbon has already featured for the Bulldogs in pre-season this year too, and he’s a name you’ll see a lot more in the years ahead.

4. Brent Naden

A player perpetually and consistently linked with Super League, Naden is now playing in Australia’s lower grades after leaving Wests at the end of last season.

5. Ryan Millar

Our sole Championship inclusion in the three-quarter line is Sheffield stalwart Ryan Millar – who was actually born in Germany just like Johnstone before relocating to England as a child!

6. Ronald Volkman

There’s a pretty decent half-back pairing if Germany could get them both to sign up – starting with Parramatta’s Ronald Volkman, a veteran of the NRL.

7. Brad Schneider

And former Hull KR star Schneider is also eligible to play for Germany if he wanted!

8. Reuben Cotter

Okay, we know he’s a Kangaroos star after appearing in the Ashes, but Cowboys and Queensland forward Reuben Cotter is another who could honour his family heritage and make the switch to Germany if he wanted to! It would certainly be a headline recruit!

9. Josh Drinkwater

The second of the Drinkwater brothers, we’re squeezing Oldham’s veteran half-back Josh into the hooking position.

10. Kaiden Lahrs

Forward Lahrs made his NRL debut last summer for the Cowboys, and has eight NRL appearances to his name at the time of writing.

11. Ryan Couchman

22-year-old Dragons forward Couchman has featured 16 times at the highest level in the NRL so far in his career, including four appearances this season for St George.

12. Tyrell Hopkins

There’s not many German-eligible back rowers out there, in truth. But Storm youngster Tyrell Hopkins is one of them, so he makes our starting 13.

13. David Klemmer

Back to Super League to round off the starting side, and a player who might fancy a crack at international rugby again one day in St Helens star David Klemmer!

14. Josh Allen

We’ve gone with an all-prop bench, mostly because of the talent that’s available! Two of them are from Super League, with Catalans star Josh Allen on there.

15. Paul Vaughan

Sticking with Super League, and it’s York Knights star Vaughan who also qualifies for Germany – as well as Italy!

16. Toby Couchman

Two NRL front rowers to finish it off, starting with Dragons packman Toby Couchman along with twin brother Ryan.

17. Toby Rudolf

Meanwhile, Sharks enforcer Toby Rudolf rounds off our fictional team – and it’s not too bad!