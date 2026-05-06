The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another episode – with this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-finals dominating the conversation.

Aaron and Matt will preview both huge showdowns as the Wembley finalists are decided, but they’ll also bring you plenty of exclusive news around the world of rugby league as usual.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

It’s Wigan versus St Helens and Hull KR versus Warrington for a place at Wembley. We’ll dive into both games in detail and bring you news from the camps as we preview both Challenge Cup semi-finals.

We’ll bring you exclusive news of not one, but TWO veterans from the NRL who may well be moving to Super League in 2027 – with their names appearing on the transfer radar of several clubs.

The boys don their tin hats and attempt to pick their England teams for this autumn’s World Cup – with plenty of debate and some controversial picks as they try to second guess what new coach Brian McDermott could do!

There’s also a huge exclusive story from the Championship – as we reveal what the plans are for the second tier in 2027 and how the competition could be about the change forever.

To watch this week’s episode, simply click below – and please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the show!