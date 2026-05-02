The talk heading into St Helens’ Challenge Cup semi-final is clear – who will play at fullback?

Jack Welsby and Tristan Sailor will battle it out for the position following the return of the former, who scored in his first game back from a dislocated shoulder.

Welsby came off the bench against York, with Sailor starting and staying at fullback after Welsby’s introduction, certainly from a defensive standpoint.

But watching St Helens in action last night with the pair on the field, Saints might have found a way which allows both of them to operate as conventional fullbacks from an attacking perspective at the same time.

Welsby’s try was one we have seen him score plenty of times during his career, taking up a traditional fullback position, getting on the outside of a defender and getting over the line.

Jackson Hastings had operated as the first receiver on the play, while Tristan Sailor was not involved at all, taking up a position on the other edge.

What stood out about that try was the fact Saints could have attacked either edge, and with Saints shaped how they were, Sailor and Welsby would have been playing in a fullback role on the same play.

The build-up to Jack Welsby’s try.

It’s a strategy that Penrith Panthers have been known to use too, with Nathan Cleary being the first receiver and either Dylan Edwards or Blaize Talagi taking up the next position. It essentially allows both Sailor and Welsby to attack to their strengths, and on last night’s evidence, it could work.

Clearly, the most important man in the whole thing is Hastings, who will have his hands on the ball more than anyone, it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming weeks.

Defensively, it was Sailor who remained at fullback, which will also be interesting to watch. While his attacking qualities are clear, his work off the ball, particularly managing attacking kicks, has been a weak area in his game. Saints may well change things up game to game depending on their opposition.

But if they can get the best out of both from an attacking standpoint, with Hastings being the key man to it all, Saints’ spine issues might not be so problematic after all.