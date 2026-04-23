Sheffield Eagles have announced that they will relocate to a new stadium next month, leaving their current home for good.

The Championship club has confirmed that they will leave the Steel City Stadium, the stadium they have played at since 2018, to make the move to The MEPS International Home of Football Stadium. The facility is home to Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club.

The 2,000 capacity stadium is based in Dronfield, 3.2 miles from their current home. Their first game at the new venue will take place on Sunday, May 24th against London Broncos.

Sheffield have played in numerous facilities since the turn of the millennium. They spent the majority of that time at Don Valley Stadium, which was eventually demolished in 2013. They have also played at Bramall Lane, Owlerton Stadium, Eco-Power Stadium and Belle Vue.

In a statement, the club said: “Moving to the MEPS International Home of Football Stadium represents a major step forward for the Eagles, which will significantly enhance the matchday experience for supporters, offering a venue better suited to rugby league, creating a more engaging atmosphere, and giving the club an opportunity to generate matchday revenue from food and drink sales.

“Work has already been carried out at The MEPS International Home of Football Stadium over the last couple of months to help prepare for the Eagles’ move. This includes the installation of a new seated stand along the side of the pitch, the dressing rooms have been fully refurbished, and a new covered filming gantry has also been positioned on the halfway line above the dugouts, alongside the development of a new and modern hospitality lounge located above the Coach and Horses pub.

“With the pub located just outside the stadium, featuring a beer garden, supporters will have the perfect opportunity to kick off their pre-match festivities at the venue, enjoying the atmosphere before watching the Eagles take to the field and then joining the team afterwards for a post-match drink.

“The stadium, with a capacity of just over 2,000, is easily accessible by car and public transport, with the nearest train station in Dronfield only a fifteen-minute walk away. Plentiful on-site parking is available at the stadium, and bus stops are conveniently located on both sides of the road outside of the stadium.

“The move is also expected to deliver a significant financial boost for the club as alongside the revenue generating opportunities, the club will substantially reduce ongoing facility costs. Beyond the financial benefits, the move also represents a strategic step in further strengthening our partnership with Sheffield Football Club, enabling more shared opportunities for events, fan engagement, and long-term development.”