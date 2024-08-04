How every Super League club’s squad shapes up for remainder of 2024 after transfer deadline day
With plenty of transfer activity over the last few weeks, and deadline day now having passed us, we thought it was worth a recap on how each Super League squad now shapes up for the remainder of the season.
Below, we’ve laid out who each head coach has to pick from for the rest of 2024 as things stand at the time of writing on August 4.
The only way this can change now is through dual-registration recruits or those currently out on loan being recalled.
On the topic of loans, we haven’t included anyone out on loan in their parent club’s squad, but where they are listed with their current club, we have noted where they are on loan from.
For example, Joe Bullock isn’t listed in Warrington‘s squad here as he’s unavailable to Wolves boss Sam Burgess while out on a season-long loan at Salford Red Devils.
As long as they’re still contracted to the club, currently injured players meanwhile are still included, unless it’s been made public that they will be out for the season like Castleford Tigers‘ Sam Wood.
And lastly, we haven’t included any unconfirmed moves. If reports are to be believed, Sam Eseh has joined Hull FC on loan from Wigan – that’s not been confirmed by either of the clubs yet though, so for now, he’s still in the Warriors squad listed.
So, without further ado, here’s a look at how every Super League club’s first-team squad shapes up for the remainder of the 2024 season…
Castleford Tigers
1. Luke Hooley
5. Innes Senior (on season-long loan from Huddersfield)
7. Jacob Miller
8. Liam Watts
9. Paul McShane
10. George Lawler
11. Elie El-Zakhem
12. Alex Mellor
13. Joe Westerman
14. Liam Horne
15. George Griffin
16. Rowan Milnes
17. Nixon Putt
18. Josh Hodson
19. Sam Hall
20. Muizz Mustapha
21. Sylvester Namo
23. Jason Qareqare
24. Cain Robb
25. Brad Martin
28. Will Tate
29. George Hill
30. Luis Johnson
31. Fletcher Rooney
32. Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi
34. Tex Hoy
35. Corey Hall (on season-long loan from Hull KR)
Jenson Windley
Catalans Dragons
1. Arthur Mourgue
2. Tom Davies
3. Arthur Romano
4. Matthieu Laguerre
5. Fouad Yaha
7. Theo Fages
8. Mike McMeeken
9. Micky McIlorum
10. Julian Bousquet
11. Tariq Sims
12. Paul Seguier
13. Ben Garcia
14. Alrix Da Costa
15. Bayley Sironen
16. Romain Navarrete
17. Cesar Rouge
19. Tanguy Zenon
20. Chris Satae
21. Matt Ikuvalu
23. Jordan Dezaria
24. Tom Johnstone
25. Loan Castano
26. Manu Ma’u
27. Jordan Abdull (on season-long loan from Hull KR)
28. Franck Maria
29. Sam Tomkins
30. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
31. Valentin Fernandez
32. Yacine Ben Abdeslem
33. Jarrod Wallace
Huddersfield Giants
1. Jake Connor
3. Esan Marsters
4. Kevin Naiqama
5. Jake Bibby
6. Tui Lolohea
7. Adam Clune
8. Chris Hill
9. Adam Milner
12. Sam Hewitt
14. Ash Golding
15. Matty English
16. Harry Rushton
17. Olly Wilson
18. Seb Ikahihifo
19. Thomas Deakin
20. Elliot Wallis
21. Leroy Cudjoe
22. Harvey Livett
23. Olly Russell
24. Sam Halsall
25. Fenton Rogers
26. Hugo Salabio
27. Kieran Rush
28. Jack Bibby
29. Jack Billington
30. Aidan McGowan
31. Connor Carr
32. George Flanagan
33. Andre Savelio
Hull FC
3. Carlos Tuimavave
6. Jake Trueman
8. Herman Ese’ese
9. Danny Houghton
12. Ligi Sao
13. Brad Fash
14. Joe Cator
15. Jordan Lane
16. Jack Ashworth
19. Morgan Smith
21. Will Gardiner
22. Mitieli Vulikijapani
25. Harvey Barron
26. Lewis Martin
27. Zach Jebson
28. Denive Balmforth
30. Matty Laidlaw
31. Jack Walker
32. Kye Armstrong
33. Mackenzie Harman
36. Sully Medforth
37. Logan Moy
38. Lennon Bursell
39. Cobie Wainhouse
40. Jack Charles
43. Ed Chamberlain (on season-long loan from Leigh)
44. Tom Briscoe
45. Yusuf Aydin
46. Tiaki Chan (on loan from Wigan)
48. Jed Cartwright
49. Will Kirby
51. Leon Ruan (on season-long loan from Leeds)
Hull KR
1. Peta Hiku
2. Niall Evalds
3. Tom Opacic
4. Oliver Gildart
5. Ryan Hall
7. Mikey Lewis
8. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue
9. Jez Litten
10. George King
11. Dean Hadley
12. James Batchelor
13. Elliot Minchella
14. Matt Parcell
15. Sam Luckley
16. Jai Whitbread
17. Matty Storton
20. Kelepi Tanginoa
23. Louis Senior
24. Reiss Butterworth
25. Harvey Moore
26. AJ Wallace
27. Tyrone May
28. Zach Fishwick
29. Louix Gorman
30. Leo Tennison
31. Lennie Ellis
32. Connor Barley
33. Harvey Horne
34. Neil Tchamambe
35. Joe Burgess
36. Jack Broadbent (on season-long loan from Castleford)
37. Jack Brown
38. Danny Richardson (on season-long loan from Castleford)
Leeds Rhinos
1. Lachlan Miller
2. David Fusitu’a
3. Harry Newman
4. Paul Momirovski
5. Ash Handley
6. Brodie Croft
7. Matt Frawley
8. Mikolaj Oledzki
9. Andy Ackers
10. Tom Holroyd
11. James Bentley
12. Rhyse Martin
13. Cameron Smith
14. Jarrod O’Connor
15. Sam Lisone
16. James McDonnell
17. Justin Sangare
18. Mickael Goudemand
21. Jack Sinfield
22. Kieran Hudson
24. Luis Roberts
25. James Donaldson
26. Corey Johnson
27. Toby Warren
28. Max Simpson
29. Alfie Edgell
30. Tom Nicholson-Watton
31. Ned McCormack
32. Ben Littlewood
33. Riley Lumb
34. Jack Smith
Leigh Leopards
1. Gareth O’Brien
3. Zak Hardaker
4. Ricky Leutele
5. Josh Charnley
6. Matt Moylan
7. Lachlan Lam
8. Tom Amone
9. Edwin Ipape
10. Robbie Mulhern
11. Kai O’Donnell
12. Jack Hughes
13. John Asiata
14. Dan Norman
15. Matt Davis
16. Frankie Halton
17. Owen Trout
20. Oliver Holmes
21. Ben McNamara
24. Umyla Hanley
25. Tom Nisbet
30. Louis Brogan
31. Jack Darbyshire
32. Kavan Rothwell
33. Brad Dwyer
34. Darnell McIntosh
35. Aaron Pene
London Broncos
1. Alex Walker
2. Lee Kershaw
3. Jarred Bassett
4. Hakim Miloudi
5. Iliess Macani
6. Jack Campagnolo
7. James Meadows
8. Rob Butler
9. Sam Davis
10. Lewis Bienek
11. Will Lovell
12. Ethan Natoli
13. Dean Parata
15. Marcus Stock
16. Jordan Williams
17. Sadiq Adebiyi
18. Emmanuel Waine
19. Rhys Kennedy
20. Oli Leyland
21. Robbie Storey
22. Gideon Boafo
23. Josh Rourke
24. Matt Davies
25. Harry Stevens
26. Jensen Monk
27. Dan Hoyes
28. Jack Hughes
29. Jacob Jones (on season-long loan from Leigh)
34. Ugo Tison
Salford Red Devils
1. Ryan Brierley
2. Ethan Ryan
3. Nene Macdonald
4. Tim Lafai
5. Deon Cross
6. Cade Cust
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Brad Singleton
9. Amir Bourouh
11. Sam Stone
12. Kallum Watkins
13. Oli Partington
14. Chris Atkin
15. Shane Wright
16. Joe Shorrocks
17. Jack Ormondroyd
18. Ben Hellewell
19. Adam Sidlow
20. Andrew Dixon
21. Matty Foster
23. Chris Hankinson
24. Joe Mellor
25. Nathan Connell
27. Gil Dudson (on season-long loan from Warrington)
28. Harvey Wilson
29. Loghan Lewis
31. Joe Bullock (on season-long loan from Warrington)
32. Jayden Nikorima
St Helens
1. Jack Welsby
2. Tommy Makinson
3. Waqa Blake
4. Mark Percival
5. Jon Bennison
6. Jonny Lomax
7. Lewis Dodd
8. Alex Walmsley
9. Daryl Clark
10. Matty Lees
11. Sione Mata’utia
12. Joe Batchelor
13. Morgan Knowles
14. Moses Mbye
15. James Bell
16. Curtis Sironen
17. Agnatius Paasi
18. Jake Wingfield
19. Matt Whitley
20. George Delaney
21. Ben Davies
22. Sam Royle
24. Jake Burns
25. Tee Ritson
26. Ben Lane
27. McKenzie Buckley
28. Dayon Sambou
29. Will Roberts
30. Jonny Vaughan
31. Noah Stephens
32. Leon Cowen
33. Harry Robertson
34. Owen Dagnall
Warrington Wolves
1. Matt Dufty
2. Josh Thewlis
3. Toby King
4. Stefan Ratchford
5. Matty Ashton
6. George Williams
7. Josh Drinkwater
8. James Harrison
9. Danny Walker
10. Paul Vaughan
11. Ben Currie
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Matty Nicholson
14. Rodrick Tai
15. Joe Philbin
16. Zane Musgrove
17. Jordan Crowther
18. Leon Hayes
24. Matty Russell
25. Lucas Green
26. Wesley Bruines
27. Luke Thomas
28. Adam Holroyd
29. Tom Whitehead
30. Josh Lynch
31. Jake Thewlis
32. Sam Powell
33. Arron Lindop
34. Max Wood
35. Zac Bardsley-Rowe
36. Nolan Tupaea
37. Dan Okoro
38. Ben Hartill
39. Cai Taylor-Wray
41. Luke Yates
42. John Bateman (on season-long loan from Wests Tigers)
Wigan Warriors
1. Jai Field
2. Abbas Miski
3. Adam Keighran
4. Jake Wardle
5. Liam Marshall
6. Bevan French
7. Harry Smith
8. Ethan Havard
10. Liam Byrne
11. Willie Isa
12. Liam Farrell
13. Kaide Ellis
14. Mike Cooper
15. Patrick Mago
16. Luke Thompson
17. Kruise Leeming
19. Tyler Dupree
20. Harvie Hill
21. Junior Nsemba
22. Sam Walters
23. Ryan Hampshire
25. Sam Eseh
26. Zach Eckersley
27. Tom Forber
28. Jacob Douglas
29. Harvey Makin
30. Jack Farrimond
