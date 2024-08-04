How every Super League club’s squad shapes up for remainder of 2024 after transfer deadline day

With plenty of transfer activity over the last few weeks, and deadline day now having passed us, we thought it was worth a recap on how each Super League squad now shapes up for the remainder of the season.

Below, we’ve laid out who each head coach has to pick from for the rest of 2024 as things stand at the time of writing on August 4.

The only way this can change now is through dual-registration recruits or those currently out on loan being recalled.

On the topic of loans, we haven’t included anyone out on loan in their parent club’s squad, but where they are listed with their current club, we have noted where they are on loan from.

For example, Joe Bullock isn’t listed in Warrington‘s squad here as he’s unavailable to Wolves boss Sam Burgess while out on a season-long loan at Salford Red Devils.

As long as they’re still contracted to the club, currently injured players meanwhile are still included, unless it’s been made public that they will be out for the season like Castleford Tigers‘ Sam Wood.

And lastly, we haven’t included any unconfirmed moves. If reports are to be believed, Sam Eseh has joined Hull FC on loan from Wigan – that’s not been confirmed by either of the clubs yet though, so for now, he’s still in the Warriors squad listed.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at how every Super League club’s first-team squad shapes up for the remainder of the 2024 season…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

1. Luke Hooley

5. Innes Senior (on season-long loan from Huddersfield)

7. Jacob Miller

8. Liam Watts

9. Paul McShane

10. George Lawler

11. Elie El-Zakhem

12. Alex Mellor

13. Joe Westerman

14. Liam Horne

15. George Griffin

16. Rowan Milnes

17. Nixon Putt

18. Josh Hodson

19. Sam Hall

20. Muizz Mustapha

21. Sylvester Namo

23. Jason Qareqare

24. Cain Robb

25. Brad Martin

28. Will Tate

29. George Hill

30. Luis Johnson

31. Fletcher Rooney

32. Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi

34. Tex Hoy

35. Corey Hall (on season-long loan from Hull KR)

Jenson Windley

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Tom Davies

3. Arthur Romano

4. Matthieu Laguerre

5. Fouad Yaha

7. Theo Fages

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Micky McIlorum

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Tariq Sims

12. Paul Seguier

13. Ben Garcia

14. Alrix Da Costa

15. Bayley Sironen

16. Romain Navarrete

17. Cesar Rouge

19. Tanguy Zenon

20. Chris Satae

21. Matt Ikuvalu

23. Jordan Dezaria

24. Tom Johnstone

25. Loan Castano

26. Manu Ma’u

27. Jordan Abdull (on season-long loan from Hull KR)

28. Franck Maria

29. Sam Tomkins

30. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

31. Valentin Fernandez

32. Yacine Ben Abdeslem

33. Jarrod Wallace

Huddersfield Giants

Interim Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

1. Jake Connor

3. Esan Marsters

4. Kevin Naiqama

5. Jake Bibby

6. Tui Lolohea

7. Adam Clune

8. Chris Hill

9. Adam Milner

12. Sam Hewitt

14. Ash Golding

15. Matty English

16. Harry Rushton

17. Olly Wilson

18. Seb Ikahihifo

19. Thomas Deakin

20. Elliot Wallis

21. Leroy Cudjoe

22. Harvey Livett

23. Olly Russell

24. Sam Halsall

25. Fenton Rogers

26. Hugo Salabio

27. Kieran Rush

28. Jack Bibby

29. Jack Billington

30. Aidan McGowan

31. Connor Carr

32. George Flanagan

33. Andre Savelio

Hull FC

Interim Hull FC head coach Simon Grix

3. Carlos Tuimavave

6. Jake Trueman

8. Herman Ese’ese

9. Danny Houghton

12. Ligi Sao

13. Brad Fash

14. Joe Cator

15. Jordan Lane

16. Jack Ashworth

19. Morgan Smith

21. Will Gardiner

22. Mitieli Vulikijapani

25. Harvey Barron

26. Lewis Martin

27. Zach Jebson

28. Denive Balmforth

30. Matty Laidlaw

31. Jack Walker

32. Kye Armstrong

33. Mackenzie Harman

36. Sully Medforth

37. Logan Moy

38. Lennon Bursell

39. Cobie Wainhouse

40. Jack Charles

43. Ed Chamberlain (on season-long loan from Leigh)

44. Tom Briscoe

45. Yusuf Aydin

46. Tiaki Chan (on loan from Wigan)

48. Jed Cartwright

49. Will Kirby

51. Leon Ruan (on season-long loan from Leeds)

Hull KR

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

1. Peta Hiku

2. Niall Evalds

3. Tom Opacic

4. Oliver Gildart

5. Ryan Hall

7. Mikey Lewis

8. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue

9. Jez Litten

10. George King

11. Dean Hadley

12. James Batchelor

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Matt Parcell

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Matty Storton

20. Kelepi Tanginoa

23. Louis Senior

24. Reiss Butterworth

25. Harvey Moore

26. AJ Wallace

27. Tyrone May

28. Zach Fishwick

29. Louix Gorman

30. Leo Tennison

31. Lennie Ellis

32. Connor Barley

33. Harvey Horne

34. Neil Tchamambe

35. Joe Burgess

36. Jack Broadbent (on season-long loan from Castleford)

37. Jack Brown

38. Danny Richardson (on season-long loan from Castleford)

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

1. Lachlan Miller

2. David Fusitu’a

3. Harry Newman

4. Paul Momirovski

5. Ash Handley

6. Brodie Croft

7. Matt Frawley

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

9. Andy Ackers

10. Tom Holroyd

11. James Bentley

12. Rhyse Martin

13. Cameron Smith

14. Jarrod O’Connor

15. Sam Lisone

16. James McDonnell

17. Justin Sangare

18. Mickael Goudemand

21. Jack Sinfield

22. Kieran Hudson

24. Luis Roberts

25. James Donaldson

26. Corey Johnson

27. Toby Warren

28. Max Simpson

29. Alfie Edgell

30. Tom Nicholson-Watton

31. Ned McCormack

32. Ben Littlewood

33. Riley Lumb

34. Jack Smith

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

1. Gareth O’Brien

3. Zak Hardaker

4. Ricky Leutele

5. Josh Charnley

6. Matt Moylan

7. Lachlan Lam

8. Tom Amone

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Robbie Mulhern

11. Kai O’Donnell

12. Jack Hughes

13. John Asiata

14. Dan Norman

15. Matt Davis

16. Frankie Halton

17. Owen Trout

20. Oliver Holmes

21. Ben McNamara

24. Umyla Hanley

25. Tom Nisbet

30. Louis Brogan

31. Jack Darbyshire

32. Kavan Rothwell

33. Brad Dwyer

34. Darnell McIntosh

35. Aaron Pene

London Broncos

London Broncos Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles at the Super League 2024 season launch

1. Alex Walker

2. Lee Kershaw

3. Jarred Bassett

4. Hakim Miloudi

5. Iliess Macani

6. Jack Campagnolo

7. James Meadows

8. Rob Butler

9. Sam Davis

10. Lewis Bienek

11. Will Lovell

12. Ethan Natoli

13. Dean Parata

15. Marcus Stock

16. Jordan Williams

17. Sadiq Adebiyi

18. Emmanuel Waine

19. Rhys Kennedy

20. Oli Leyland

21. Robbie Storey

22. Gideon Boafo

23. Josh Rourke

24. Matt Davies

25. Harry Stevens

26. Jensen Monk

27. Dan Hoyes

28. Jack Hughes

29. Jacob Jones (on season-long loan from Leigh)

34. Ugo Tison

Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

1. Ryan Brierley

2. Ethan Ryan

3. Nene Macdonald

4. Tim Lafai

5. Deon Cross

6. Cade Cust

7. Marc Sneyd

8. Brad Singleton

9. Amir Bourouh

11. Sam Stone

12. Kallum Watkins

13. Oli Partington

14. Chris Atkin

15. Shane Wright

16. Joe Shorrocks

17. Jack Ormondroyd

18. Ben Hellewell

19. Adam Sidlow

20. Andrew Dixon

21. Matty Foster

23. Chris Hankinson

24. Joe Mellor

25. Nathan Connell

27. Gil Dudson (on season-long loan from Warrington)

28. Harvey Wilson

29. Loghan Lewis

31. Joe Bullock (on season-long loan from Warrington)

32. Jayden Nikorima

St Helens

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

1. Jack Welsby

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Waqa Blake

4. Mark Percival

5. Jon Bennison

6. Jonny Lomax

7. Lewis Dodd

8. Alex Walmsley

9. Daryl Clark

10. Matty Lees

11. Sione Mata’utia

12. Joe Batchelor

13. Morgan Knowles

14. Moses Mbye

15. James Bell

16. Curtis Sironen

17. Agnatius Paasi

18. Jake Wingfield

19. Matt Whitley

20. George Delaney

21. Ben Davies

22. Sam Royle

24. Jake Burns

25. Tee Ritson

26. Ben Lane

27. McKenzie Buckley

28. Dayon Sambou

29. Will Roberts

30. Jonny Vaughan

31. Noah Stephens

32. Leon Cowen

33. Harry Robertson

34. Owen Dagnall

Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

1. Matt Dufty

2. Josh Thewlis

3. Toby King

4. Stefan Ratchford

5. Matty Ashton

6. George Williams

7. Josh Drinkwater

8. James Harrison

9. Danny Walker

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Ben Currie

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

13. Matty Nicholson

14. Rodrick Tai

15. Joe Philbin

16. Zane Musgrove

17. Jordan Crowther

18. Leon Hayes

24. Matty Russell

25. Lucas Green

26. Wesley Bruines

27. Luke Thomas

28. Adam Holroyd

29. Tom Whitehead

30. Josh Lynch

31. Jake Thewlis

32. Sam Powell

33. Arron Lindop

34. Max Wood

35. Zac Bardsley-Rowe

36. Nolan Tupaea

37. Dan Okoro

38. Ben Hartill

39. Cai Taylor-Wray

41. Luke Yates

42. John Bateman (on season-long loan from Wests Tigers)

Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

1. Jai Field

2. Abbas Miski

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

8. Ethan Havard

10. Liam Byrne

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kaide Ellis

14. Mike Cooper

15. Patrick Mago

16. Luke Thompson

17. Kruise Leeming

19. Tyler Dupree

20. Harvie Hill

21. Junior Nsemba

22. Sam Walters

23. Ryan Hampshire

25. Sam Eseh

26. Zach Eckersley

27. Tom Forber

28. Jacob Douglas

29. Harvey Makin

30. Jack Farrimond

