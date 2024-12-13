Salford Red Devils have received a major boost as Salford Council have confirmed their acquisition of the Salford Community Stadium – with the deal now being complete.

The formal legal sale between Salford City Council and Peel Group has now been signed and sealed, which will see the council become the sole shareholders of the ground, which is home to Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks.

The Red Devils are currently under special measures imposed by the Rugby Football League after they requested, and were granted, £500,000 of their central funding in advance – with the club stating that their current financial situation had been as a result of the drawn-out process of the stadium deal completion.

And with the deal now rubber-stamped, it will open up more revenue streams for the club such as keeping more money it generates on matchdays.

Salford are now set to benefit from food and drink sales, whilst plans for an advertising screen overlooking the M60 can now be taken further, which the club believe will provide a significant financial boost. Sponsorship deals will now be able to be finalised, too.

The Red Devils have reacted to the completion of the stadium deal in a club statement, saying the deal’s ‘potential impact cannot be overstated’.

It read: “We are delighted to have learnt today that Salford City Council has officially completed the acquisition of the Salford Community Stadium.

“It marks a significant moment that has been much discussed in the last few years, and its potential impact cannot be overstated.

“While the full details and implications of the agreement are yet to be clarified to us, we eagerly await the opportunities and positive changes that the deal enables.”

‘This is great news for the City’ – Salford City Mayor

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said the stadium deal is ‘great news’ for the City of Salford: and that it will help protect the Red Devils’ Super League status.

He said: “This is great news for the city as it will safeguard jobs, ensure the continued community use of the facility and support the delivery of the council’s Rugby Strategy in 2025.

“It will enable the council to deliver its aims and aspirations by controlling future redevelopment of the area, a key regeneration site known as the western gateway. With full development, the 24.76 acres site, has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs, with 6.02 acres already under offer and 1.82 acres to be sold imminently, attract further significant private sector investment and deliver millions of pounds worth of social value.

“The deal brings to fruition the commitment to deliver the initial vision of a community stadium for the city and its people. The future will be grounded in new sports and leisure and rugby strategies, with links to activity, culture and health and wellbeing and fair access and opportunities. It also helps protect the Super League status of Salford Red Devils RLFC and ensure both the Red Devils and Sale Sharks will retain their position playing in Salford.

“Work will now kick off with exciting plans to engage fans, community groups and grassroots rugby clubs, schools, education providers and residents with the city’s Community Stadium and the sport of rugby. The stadium will be at the heart of the city’s Rugby Strategy, with huge potential to increase participation rates in sport and contribute to improving the health and wellbeing of local people of all ages through all forms of the game and the wider activities.”

READ NEXT

👉 My Ultimate Team: Paul Cooke’s best 1-13 of team-mates including Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos legends

👉 Every Super League club’s average crowd compared to 2023: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR among best performers

👉 Papua New Guinea’s star-studded all-time Dream Team: Lam, Gene, Bai..