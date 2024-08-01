Paul Wellens insists he is fully involved with conversations about plans for 2025 at St Helens despite his contract nearing its conclusion, and that he wants to remain as the club’s head coach.

The Saints are currently on their worst run of league form for nearly 40 years. Not since 1986 have they lost five successive league fixtures, making this current run a first for the Super League era.

Wellens has been at the club as player and coach for most of the summer era, but with his deal up at the end of this season and no news yet about whether or not he has been handed an extension, there is growing uncertainty over his future.

The impending arrival of Lee Briers from Brisbane has only further added debate to the make-up of St Helens’ coaching staff in 2025.

But Wellens, when asked about his own situation and whether the current run of form has potentially shaped a decision on his future, remained steadfast in his desire to plan for next year as intended.

He said: “I’m just going about my business doing my job. It may seem very bizarre but my relationship with Eamonn (McManus) and Rushy (Mike Rush) has always been very honest and very upfront.

“We’re having conversations around next year, we’re speaking about recruitment and we’re looking at ways we can improve. Those conversations are ongoing, and I’ve got a lot of trust in Mike and Eamonn and I will continue to have conversations of an honest nature with them moving forward.

“I’m really enjoying the challenge of being in the job, I want that to continue for sure, I love this playing group and love working with them and I thoroughly believe we can be successful in the future. That’s all I’m focusing on at the moment.

The Saints head to Hull this weekend looking to avoid a sixth successive defeat.

