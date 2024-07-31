St Helens will be without Jack Welsby for almost the majority of the regular season, with the England international ruled out for two months with a hamstring injury.

Welsby left the field in the early stages of last weekend’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, and Paul Wellens admitted in the aftermath of that game that the early signs for the fullback did not look good.

And their worst fears have now been confirmed, with Welsby set to miss eight weeks of action – meaning he is likely to only return around the Super League play-offs: should the Saints make the cut for the top six.

Wellens said: “It’s a hamstring tendon injury and it’s looking like around an eight-week return to play.

“Which is obviously a pretty significant blow for us. I don’t need to sit here and talk about the importance of Jack Welsby. It’s disappointing for us but more so for him, but the situation is what it is. Jack needs to work hard in terms of his rehab to come back towards the end of the year.”

There is some good news elsewhere though, with the potential return of both Morgan Knowles and Joe Batchelor from respective injury lay-offs.

Wellens said: “That’ll be a huge boost for us. We’re hopeful Joe Batchelor could return but we won’t expect too much, too soon from them.”

Wellens also admitted that key forward Sione Mata’utia is nearing a return to play – but he has not yet been cleared to get back into full training after suffering a neck injury.

“It’s starting to free up but he’s not in a position where her can play yet. Sione has been a huge loss for us, he was our standout performer this year before he got injured. It’s a difficult situation but it’s one that’s slowly improving.”

