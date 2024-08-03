Hull KR: The jaw-dropping stats behind Dean Hadley’s display in Warrington Wolves win

Dean Hadley’s performance in Hull KR’s 22-4 win at Warrington Wolves on Friday night was – quite frankly – ridiculous: in a good way.

The 31-year-old has been one of Rovers‘ most consistent performers this season, and he, arguably, delivered his most impressive display yet in their victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Without further ado, let’s get into the stats. They make for very good reading, if you’re a Robins fan..

1 assist

47 tackles

8 marker tackles

15 carries

101 metres

Hadley was superb on both sides of the ball against Warrington. The Robins knew they’d have to win the battle of the forwards against a physical Wire pack to come away with the two points: and that’s exactly what they did.

Two of the stats above highlight Hadley’s incredible work rate. 47 tackles – for any player in any position – is phenomenal, but to do it in the pack, tackling big bodies set after set, is next level stuff.

Another impressive stat? Hadley missed just one tackle, meaning he attempted 48 tackles and delivered on 47 of those: a very impressive tackle efficiency. And in attack, making 101 metres from 15 carries.. Superb.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters heaped praise on Hadley and the rest of his forward pack in his post-match press conference.

“You can go through the whole pack and the same ones pop up every week – Dean Hadley and Elliot Minchella – but I thought Sam Luckley was very good tonight, Jesse Sue and Jai (Whitbread) started the game extremely well, they set the platform and then Jack Brown had a decent stint.

“I thought both hookers played well. Jez (Litten) gave us a bit of spark when he came on and Matty (Parcell) went to the end – he didn’t have much left in the tank – he’s our fittest player and it was good because it was a forced change because Matty couldn’t give any more and I knew we had a good hooker to go on for the next 30 minutes to give us the same amount of effort and compete the way Jez did. I think it was an all-round performance.”

A machine like effort from Hadley. He has already represented England Knights on the international stage, and if he carries on in this rich vein of form, you suspect a senior England call-up might not be too far away.

Hull KR’s win at Warrington sees them go top of the Super League table, sitting just above Wigan Warriors via points difference.

