Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess was quick to throw praise the way of Hull KR following the Robins’ victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, describing them as ‘brilliant’.

Willie Peters’ side moved top of the Super League table with their 22-4 success, preventing hosts Warrington from doing so in the process.

The visitors worked their way to a 10-0 lead come half-time, and after Matty Ashton’s try had brought Burgess’ side back within six points, scores from Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku ensured the two competition points would be heading back to East Hull.

Sam Burgess’ classy words to Hull KR following defeat in top-of-the-table clash

It brought a first defeat in six for Warrington, who are now 3rd on the Super League ladder.

And post-match, Burgess wanted to ensure that the Robins got the credit they deserved, detailing: “Before I say anything else, I thought Hull KR were brilliant, I really do.

“They controlled us everywhere, they ran harder than us and they tackled harder than us. It’s not a complex game really, and they did the basics a bit better than we did.

“You probably saw us go away from our structure and the way we play in the second half trying to chase it, but that’s just the pressure that they put on us.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to give credit to the other team.”

The Robins have now won four games in a row, and sit top of the tree on points difference over Wigan Warriors.

The Cherry and Whites have a game in hand to come next Tuesday evening against Leigh Leopards, but on the evidence of Friday night, Peters’ side are genuine contenders, and Burgess was in agreement.

He continued: “They were really good – like really, really good.

“The competitions on, isn’t it? The competition’s totally on. They showed us that tonight.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do, which is okay. We’ll review it properly and be honest with it.

“We weren’t far off, but when you’re playing a team that are as hungry as they were tonight… they made us pay.”