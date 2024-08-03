Of the 342 used in total to date, 22 players have already represented more than one of the 12 Super League clubs over the course of 2024, be that as a loanee or as a result of a permanent move elsewhere.

Given the fact they’ve used the most players ever in a single Super League season, it should come as no surprise that 11 of these players have featured at some point for Hull FC.

Here’s a breakdown of all 22 to have played for more than one club this term, listed alphabetically by their surname…

Yusuf Aydin – Hull KR and Hull FC

Yusuf Aydin has donned a shirt for both Hull KR and Hull FC in 2024

Turkey international Aydin featured in the opening two rounds for KR before being displaced, and his next game came in Round 9 for Hull FC having made the switch across the city on loan. Skip forward to May 7, and his move to the MKM Stadium was made permanent. The forward has made 11 appearances so far for the Black and Whites.

Tom Briscoe – Leigh Leopards and Hull FC

Injured in Round 3, winger Briscoe managed two appearances for Leigh in 2024 before making a permanent return to Hull at the back end of April over a decade after departing. He marked his return with a try on his second debut against Warrington.

Jack Broadbent – Castleford Tigers and Hull KR

Having featured 10 times across all competitions for Castleford at the start of the season, Broadbent penned a season-long loan deal with KR towards the end of April. The utility back had already signed a three-year deal with the Robins starting in 2025, so is now contracted at Craven Park until the end of the 2027 season. He marked his debut for KR with a try against St Helens.

Jack Brown – Hull FC and Hull KR

Jack Brown has played for both Hull FC and Hull KR in 2024 – Credit for right-side image: Hull KR

Including their Challenge Cup Sixth Round defeat at Huddersfield, Brown had made nine appearances for FC this term by the time he made the switch across the city to KR at the start of May. Featuring five times since joining KR, his switch was part of the deal which saw Yusuf Aydin’s loan the opposite way become permanent.

Joe Bullock – Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils

One of two men to have played for three Super League clubs this season, Bullock is still a Warrington player and has actually signed a two-year contract extension with them for 2025 and 2026.

But he’s featured just nine times for them this season, playing two games on loan for Hull FC in March and recently being loaned out to Salford for the remainder of the campaign. Notably, the experienced forward also played a game for the Wire’s dual-registration partners Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup, so his 2024 club tally is actually four!

Ed Chamberlain – Leigh Leopards and Hull FC

Still officially contracted to Leigh, who he featured eight times for this season, centre Chamberlain is currently in his second loan stint of the campaign with Hull. The Ireland international will join the Airlie Birds on a permanent deal in 2025, and has played four games across his two stints to date.

Tiaki Chan – Wigan Warriors and Hull FC

Tiaki Chan (right of left-hand sided picture) has played for both parent club Wigan Warriors and Hull FC in 2024

France international Chan joined Wigan in the off-season, and made three appearances at the start of the campaign for Matt Peet’s side prior to agreeing a loan deal with Hull. His loan is officially week-to-week, and Chan has played five games since initially linking up with the Black and Whites in May, scoring a try on debut against Castleford.

Gil Dudson – Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils

Dudson appeared off the bench for parent club Warrington in their Round 1 defeat away against Catalans Dragons, but that was as good as it got for him with the Wolves this season before he was sent out on a season-long loan to former club Salford in March. The Wales international has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this term.

Matty English – Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers

Having fallen out of favour midway through the campaign at Huddersfield, prop English was sent out on loan to Castleford, and made four appearances for the Tigers before being recalled. With head coach Ian Watson having departed, English is now back in the Giants side.

Sam Eseh – Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos

Sam Eseh has played for Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos in 2024 – Credit for left-hand side image: Castleford Tigers

Neither of these two are Eseh’s parent club, but he has managed six Super League appearances so far this season. Yet to make his debut for Wigan having joined the Warriors in the off-season, he featured for Castleford against St Helens in May before joining Leeds on loan. He featured five times for the Rhinos, but was recalled by Wigan recently.

Corey Hall – Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

As part of the deal which saw Jack Broadbent join KR from Castleford in April, Hall was sent the other way on a season-long loan. By that point, he’d played two games for the Robins in 2024 as well as two in the Championship for their dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers.

The centre has been an integral part of the Tigers’ side since his move, and from 2025, he will re-join Wakefield Trinity on a permanent basis.

Tex Hoy – Hull FC and Castleford Tigers

A miserable stint at Hull came to an end in April having made seven appearances for the Black and Whites this term, and a few days later, he’d agreed a deal until the end of the season with Castleford. Making an immediate impact at The Jungle, the full-back – who has scored five tries in his first 12 appearances for the club – has already agreed a new contract until the end of 2026.

Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC and Leigh Leopards

Darnell McIntosh made a mid-season switch from Hull FC to Leigh Leopards

At the end of April, McIntosh joined Leigh on a permanent basis from Hull, penning a deal until the end of the 2026 season. The utility had made nine appearances in 2024 for FC, and has had to bide his time for his opportunity with the Leopards, but is fast becoming a key cog in Adrian Lam’s team. As part of the deal, Tom Briscoe went the other way, also on a permanent basis.

Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils

Off-season recruit had played 13 games for Catalans when his departure was announced out of the blue, seeing his contract terminated on July 12 due to a disciplinary issue. Salford quickly snapped the playmaker up, and he made his debut for the Red Devils in Round 19 against Castleford having penned a deal with them until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Ben Reynolds – Hull KR and Hull FC

We’ve struggled to keep up with Reynolds this year! Leaving Leigh at the end of last season, he joined Featherstone. But come the end of February, he’d joined Hull KR on a permanent deal. The playmaker then featured for Fev again on dual-registration before linking up with KR’s rivals Hull FC on a season-long loan deal.

That then came to an end as his contract at KR was terminated midway through July, and he is now back at Fev on a permanent deal. We hope you kept track of that. Anyway, his tallies with Super League clubs in 2024 ended as follows: Two Hull KR appearances and five Hull FC appearances, with a sole try for FC – scored in his last game for the Airlie Birds against Salford.

Danny Richardson – Castleford Tigers and Hull KR

Danny Richardson joined Hull KR on loan from parent club Castleford Tigers in May – Credit for right-hand side image: Hull KR

Having come back from a long-term injury-lay-off, Richardson made five appearances for Castleford this season before being told they wouldn’t be offering him a contract extension. Accordingly, the playmaker was allowed to leave on loan until the end of the campaign, and did so with Hull KR offering him a lifeline. He’s featured twice for the Robins to date.

Fenton Rogers – London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield forward Rogers made three appearances on loan for London in March, before heading to the Championship with Bradford and playing 12 games for the Bulls. Eventually, he made his first Giants appearance of the campaign in mid-July against Leigh, and has now played four times for his parent club so far this term.

Matty Russell – Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos

Russell is the second – and to date last – man in this list to have featured for three different Super League teams in 2024. Just like the other in Joe Bullock, Scotland international Russell is contracted to Warrington and has made one appearance for the Wolves this season. That sandwiched two games on loan at Hull FC, and one on loan at Leeds.

Louis Senior – Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

Louis Senior played a single game for Hull KR this season before making a season-long switch on loan to Castleford Tigers

Ireland international Senior waited until April 5 for his first – and only – KR appearance of the campaign, joining Castleford on loan later that month and scoring a try on debut against Wigan.

Soon after that, his loan was extended until the end of the campaign as part of the deal which took Jack Broadbent to KR, and Senior accrued five tries in four Tigers appearances in total before seeing his season ended by a ruptured quad. Alongside twin brother Innes, Louis has already penned a permanent deal at The Jungle until the end of 2026.

Ugo Tison – Catalans Dragons and London Broncos

Catalans academy product Tison made one appearance for the Dragons this season, featuring against Warrington at the end of March, before joining London on loan. By the end of May, the France international had signed a permanent deal until the end of the current campaign, and his Broncos appearance tally is now in double figures.

King Vuniyayawa – Salford Red Devils and Hull FC

Having played 13 games for Salford in 2024, Fiji international Vuniyayawa joined Hull on a season-long loan deal in July. Thrust in for his FC debut against Wigan a few days later, the forward also featured in the loss away against Catalans in Round 19. He picked a season-ending ankle injury up in that defeat though, so will play no further part for the Airlie Birds this term.

Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves

Luke Yates’ move from Huddersfield Giants to Warrington Wolves was fast-tracked

Huddersfield captain Yates’ move to Warrington from 2025 was officially announced on May 27. But come July 15, an immediate transfer was announced, with the Australian’s move fast-tracked. He had made 16 appearances for the Giants in 2024 by that point, and has been an instant hit since joining the Wire. Yates is contracted until the end of 2026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

