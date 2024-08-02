My Ultimate Team: Jamie Ellis picks his greatest 13 including Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants stars

Former Castleford Tigers, Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants half-back Jamie Ellis is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

Ellis is heading for the League 1 title with Oldham this season, and enjoyed a 12-year Super League career after breaking through at hometown club St Helens.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, the 34-year-old has selected his ultimate XVII of players he has lined up alongside during his career..

1. Scott Grix (Huddersfield)

A very smart player who knows the game inside out. Always enjoyed lining up with Grixy.

2. Justin Carney (Castleford)

A big wrecking ball of a winger who drove the ball in hard. He was an absolute beast.

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)

A massive competitor. I’ve been blessed with playing alongside some top centres and SKD was one of the very best.

4. Jordan Turner (Hull FC and Oldham)

My skipper this season at the Roughyeds and a player I was with at Hull FC. JT carries strong and always leads by example.

5. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield)

Another enormous winger and lovely guy. Having Jerry on the wing made my kicking game easier!

6. Rangi Chase (Castleford)

What a box of tricks Rangi was. We never knew what he was going to do next because he often didn’t know himself.

7. Danny Brough (Huddersfield)

A brilliant kicking game and eye for an opportunity, Broughy was a tremendous game-manager at the top level.

8. Mose Masoe (Hull KR)

A gentle giant who I lined up alongside at Hull KR. He never took a backward step on or off the field.

9. Daryl Clark (Castleford)

One of the best hookers of the Super League era, he has gone on to have the career that his talents deserve.

10. Craig Huby (Castleford)

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Always nice to have a goal-kicking prop in the team in case I was off my game!

11. Jack Hughes (Huddersfield)

Jack Hughes in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

A very versatile, very underrated player who could shine in pretty much any position on the pitch.

12. Weller Hauraki (Castleford and Hull KR)

Another man who could play in the middle or back row. Dependable, strong and clever.

13. James Bell (Leigh)

Fantastic ball-playing ability for a forward. Incredible skill-set and a player you can always rely on.

Bench

14. Aaron Murphy (Huddersfield)

Very quick and a smart finisher. Could cover full-back, wing or centre.

15. Nick Scruton (Hull KR)

A great character off the pitch and someone who would die for you on it.

16. Sam Moa (Hull FC)

An absolute battering ram of a forward that I would always want on my team.

17. Willie Manu (Hull FC)

Another giant of a man who never took a backward step.

