Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam has insisted that he hopes any talk over his future will be cleared up within the next week.

Lam was once again impressive on Thursday night as Leigh kept up their push for the Super League play-offs. He helped steer the Leopards to a 20-10 win over Castleford Tigers to cut the gap to the top six to just three points with eight games still remaining.

The Papua New Guinea international is the subject of intense speculation over his future, with Hull FC among the clubs interested in him if a clause in his contract that enables him to leave Leigh for a rival Super League side at the end of this season can be proven.

However, the Leopards are adamant the clause only counts for NRL clubs – but Lam and his management are fielding interest from clubs on this side of the world about a move for 2025.

But Lam revealed after Thursday’s win at Castleford that while the situation is ‘tough’ for him to discuss at present, he is hoping a solution is imminent.

“It’s a tough one for me to answer as well,” Lam said. “We’re working through some stuff and I’m not really in a position to comment on that too much. We’re working on some stuff at the moment so hopefully we can clear that up in the next week or so.”

Lam was instrumental on Thursday night, with both Gareth O’Brien and Matt Moylan missing. Jack Hughes partnered Lam in the halves as they battled to a potentially crucial win.

They face local rivals Wigan Warriors on Tuesday evening in a massive battle of the borough.

