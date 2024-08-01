Wigan Warriors ended their mini-slump with a first win in three Super League games to return to the top of the table on Thursday evening.

However, the reigning champions were still some way below their best in the victory over Huddersfield Giants. For well over half the game, the Warriors toiled without much success before a try from Jake Wardle turned the game on its head.

Here are the Warriors player ratings – and they’re not great reading..

Jai Field – 6

Did what you would have expected from him on his return from injury. Proved his worth once again with a huge moment that tipped the game decisively in Wigan’s favour before bowing out just after an hour.

Abbas Miski – 5

One of a few Wigan players who isn’t quite at the usual heights we have come to expect lately. Still a presence with ball-in-hand but the Warriors’ right-edge made a couple of key errors on the night. Could have done better for the Giants’ late try.

Adam Keighran – 6

Razor-sharp from the kicking tee but like his winger, not quite at his brilliant best in both attack and defence.

Jake Wardle – 6

Scored the try that turned the game on its head but in truth, the Warriors’ whole backline isn’t quite on it right now. Still manages to deliver game-changing moments when they matter most, like Field.

Liam Marshall – 6

A rare night when Marshall didn’t trouble the try-scorers.

Ryan Hampshire – 5

Took his try well and grew into it, and perhaps harsh to judge him too much given how he’s a spine player thrown in having had weeks on the sidelines. But didn’t quite have the impact he would have wanted.

Harry Smith – 4

Certainly not at his best at the moment. Some uncharacteristic errors in and out of possession and some real wayward passes. Perhaps in need of a rest?

READ NEXT: Paul Wellens delivers St Helens future update amidst mounting job pressure

Ethan Havard – 6

On a night when Wigan were far from their best, their starting front-row perhaps epitomised the story of the evening. Solid, but not spectacular.

Kruise Leeming – 7

All things considered, given how he was returning from injury, did a good job of filling the sizeable gap left by Brad O’Neill. Wigan will desperately need him in the coming weeks.

Luke Thompson – 6

Another who wasn’t at his brilliant best.

Junior Nsemba – 6

Another who grew into it. Caught out a couple of times defensively in that first half on the edges but he wasn’t alone in terms of underperforming in the opening 40 minutes.

Liam Farrell – 6

The Warriors captain is perhaps another who could be in need of a break at some point over the next week or so to ensure he’s fit and firing for the business end of 2024.

Kaide Ellis – 7

Arguably Wigan’s best forward. The real consistent force in the Warriors’ pack on a weekly basis and provided plenty of impetus and go-forward when the hosts needed it.

READ NEXT: Every Super League club’s most valuable transfer asset as deadline nears including Wigan’s star man

Zach Eckersley – 6

Only had a handful of minutes in the final quarter to show what he could do – but did it yet again. Scored a wonderful try and continues to catch the eye.

Patrick Mago – 6

The usual impact from the bench without hitting the heights he is perhaps capable of.

Tyler Dupree – 5

Another who was steady enough from the bench.

Sam Walters – 6

Still growing into his Wigan Warriors career.

READ NEXT: 6 conclusions from Leigh Leopards’ win at Castleford: Ipape immense, Lam heroic, Tigers’ resurgence continues…