Castleford Tigers have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks, encouraging hopes of a strong end to the season, and their academy is also thriving.

One of the club’s most talented young prospects is Fletcher Rooney, the son of former Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity and Whitehaven half-back Jamie Rooney.

Rooney Jr, a fullback, made his Super League debut for Castleford against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in the final game of last season.

That remains the 18-year-old’s only first-team appearance to date but, as the Tigers’ head of youth development Rob Nickolay tells Love Rugby League, Rooney looks set for a bright future in the game.

Background

Rooney is a local lad who played his amateur rugby league at Featherstone Lions and Castleford Lock Lane.

He then joined the Tigers at scholarship level before representing the club at college, academy and reserves level.

Rooney caught the eye and as a 17-year-old was rewarded with his senior bow at the end of last season, starting at fullback in a 46-0 defeat at Leeds.

It was reward for years of dedication and hard work and the teenager was soon handed a new deal. In December 2023, Rooney signed his first professional contract, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of 2026.

His academy contract became a professional one, making 2024 his first year as a fully-fledged professional.

He was injured earlier in the season and required an ankle operation but has since returned to action and played for Castleford’s academy and reserves sides.

Rooney was also forced to overcome adversity early in his career, with Nickolay saying: “At 14 year’s old, Fletcher sustained an ACL injury.

“So to then go on and do what he’s done – making his Super League debut as a 17-year-old last season – is a fantastic achievement.

“With his dad’s background, he’s steeped in rugby league but Fletch is clearly a very good player in his own right.”

Style of play – a fullback with a fine skillset

Unlike his father, a distinguished former halfback, Rooney is a fullback but has also filled in at centre and halfback during his embryonic career.

Nickolay explained: “I would say fullback is Fletcher’s best position but, when I was on the Yorkshire Academy coaching staff last year, we gave him a little stint at centre in the final game.

“In a couple of Under-18s games this year we’ve challenged Fletch and his skillset further by putting him in the halves.

“That was done to push his development forward really.”

A popular figure within the first-team set-up

Rooney is on the fringes of Craig Lingard’s senior squad and waiting patiently for his next outing at first-team level.

On the teenager’s current playing commitments, Nickolay explained: “Fletcher has pretty much been a mainstay of the Under-18s and reserves this season while training around the first-team as well.

“We have looked at Fletch potentially going out on dual-reg but, with his injury earlier in the season, we have managed his development internally.

“As he’s getting regular game-time in the Under-18s and reserves, we haven’t really felt the need to push him out on dual-reg yet.

“However, that’s something for maybe next year and I do think we’ll probably see him again in Super League at some point this season.”

Long-term solution at fullback

Tex Hoy has impressed since joining Castleford from Hull FC in April and is contracted at Wheldon Road until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The Aussie may be blocking Rooney’s path to regular first-team action but is also helping to nurture his development.

Nickolay said: “If he hadn’t had the injury earlier this season – before we signed Tex Hoy – I think Fletch would have been in there at fullback.

“But the reality is that Fletch is really highly thought of, not just in the academy but the first-team players and staff.

‘Tex has really been great for Fletch because he’s shared of all his knowledge with him.

“Tex is here for the next two years but, after that, you would like to think that Fletch is ready to be that mainstay in the team.

“He’s very much seen as the long-term fullback for the club.”

Thirst for knowledge and constant improvement

Fletcher Rooney of Castleford Tigers

Nickolay, who joined Castleford in 2021, said Rooney’s quest for self-development is relentless.

“The traits that Fletcher has which probably sets him apart from most include being absolutely relentless in his development,” he said.

“He’s constantly in touch with phone calls, messages and wanting meetings to review everything.

“His diet and nutrition is unbelievable and he just absolutely loves the game.

“When you have that much passion for it, it’s only going to help and the following here in Castleford for Cas Tigers really is fanatical.

“For the local boys coming through like Fletcher, I think it does mean a little bit more and it’s great for the fans to see one of their own in the first-team squad.”

Castleford Tigers academy thriving once again

The Tigers’ academy side has beaten Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors this season and there are other young talents not far behind Rooney.

Nickolay is a Hull lad who has worked as assistant academy director at the City of Hull Academy, academy manager at Hull FC and player performance manager at Hull KR.

He said: “I came to Castleford Tigers three years ago just after the club lost their academy licence and there was a big aim to regain it.

“To have done that and to see the academy team now – in fourth place in the table after beating Leeds and Wigan earlier in the year – just shows the progress that’s been made which has probably gone under the radar.

“I’ve been doing this job for a fairly long time and normally in a season you catch a result off one of them but to do it against Leeds and Wigan showed the massive strides the academy is making.

“Hopefully Fletcher is the first of many to come through because we’ve just retained 10 players from the same age group as who we have high hopes for.

“For myself, and director of rugby Danny Wilson, that’s what the vision for the future is; to get these players through and not leave it to chance.

“With Fletch being the first one, I think the fans can see the shoots of that positivity and Castleford Tigers building for the next generation.”

Player profile

Name: Fletcher Rooney

Date of birth: 12/01/2006

Position: Fullback

Senior debut: Leeds Rhinos (H), 22/09/2023

Honours: Yorkshire Academy

