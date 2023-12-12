Castleford Tigers tie down young gun to long-term contract as full-back lays out 2024 ambitions

Castleford Tigers have handed Fletcher Rooney to his first professional contract, with the promising full-back putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of 2026.

Rooney progressed through the academy at Castleford before making his Super League debut in a defeat to Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

The full-back’s academy contract becomes a professional one, making 2024 his first year as a fully fledged professional rugby league player.

On signing his three-year contract on pro terms, Rooney said: “I’ve been working towards it since scholarship! It’s big for me and my family to get a professional contract for the first team next year.

“When I found out Cas were offering me another two years I couldn’t resist it, I wanted to sign it straight away and get stuck in and keep working.

“This year I want to keep learning from more experienced players and in the next few years try to get some more games and make a name for myself.

“The Leeds game was one of the best feelings of my life. All my life I’ve been working towards that moment, it was a big thing for me and my family. It meant everything to me.”

Tigers head of rugby operations Danny Wilson praised the professionalism of Rooney and his willingness to learn and improve every day.

On Rooney’s new contract, Wilson said: “It’s fantastic news first and foremost. It’s great to show the direction that the club are going in.

“Fletcher burst onto the scene last year from a first team point of view and made his Super League debut at Headingley which was a great day for him.

“His debut didn’t just come out of the blue. It’s all down to Fletcher’s hard work and commitment. You watch him at academy training and he’s on the field for an hour after everyone else practising different things and he’s got the right attributes that we want for a player coming through at Cas.

“So, there’s no surprise at the club for what we’ve offered Fletch and we’re really grateful that he sees his future here at the club.”

