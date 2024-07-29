Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards provide 9 players in Super League Team of the Week

Round 19 of Super League was certainly eventful, making our decisions for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week somewhat difficult.

There were a number of outstanding performers across the six games, though – here are our picks: with no fewer than six clubs represented this week..

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

The two-time Man of Steel winner returned to the field on Saturday – 287 days after initially retiring – and unsurprisingly, he’s still got it. Tomkins played an influential role in Catalans’ 24-16 win over Hull FC: even getting on the scoresheet in his first game back. If the Dragons are going to do something special this year, then Tomkins will play a vital role in their journey.

2. Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils)

It’d probably be fair to say Ryan had his best game in a Salford shirt in their 30-22 win over Castleford on Saturday. The Ireland international racked up 208 metres from 16 carries, boasting an average metre gain of 13. He scored one of the Red Devils’ five tries.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

How good has it been to see Hanley’s rise this year? The Wigan academy product had to wait patiently for his chance at Leigh: but he has taken it with both hands, and then some. Hanley was superb in the Leopards’ emphatic 46-4 win over St Helens on Friday, making more than 100 metres from 15 carries, getting on the scoresheet and even making 11 tackles in defence.

4. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

It’s not difficult to see why Warrington tied Lindop down on a four-year contract ahead of this season when he was just 17. The Wire academy product was first class in Warrington’s 40-4 win at Wigan on Friday, scoring two tries. Lindop is going to be a part of furniture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for years to come, you suspect.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Ashton has been one of the premiere wingers in Super League for a number of years now, and he produced a stunning display in Warrington’s win over Wigan. The England international bagged a brace alongside making 175 metres from 15 carries, busting three tackles.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Magic Mikey scored a hat-trick to inspire Hull KR to a comfortable 40-16 win over bottom club London Broncos on Friday evening. The England international was at the heart of everything the Robins did in attack, making 115 metres from 23 carries whilst also producing two assists. He even made 15 tackles.

7. Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos)

Frawley has come under criticism this year and has even been dropped from the matchday 17 a couple of times: but he arguably produced his best display yet in a Leeds shirt on Thursday as the Rhinos ran-out 34-6 winners at Huddersfield. Not only did Frawley get on the scoresheet, he also provided a hat-trick of assists. He played an influential role in the Rhinos’ attack, carrying the ball 16 times whilst making seven kicks in general play.

8. Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves)

Yates has made an immaculate start to his Warrington career following his move from Huddersfield a couple of weeks ago. The Aussie forward was outstanding in the Wire’s win at Wigan, making 35 tackles and 11 carries as he scooped the man of the match award.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

It’s easy to see why Ipape was named in the Super League Dream Team last year. He has been a key member of Adrian Lam’s side ever since he arrived in 2022, and plays an influential role in the way Leigh attack: that was evident in their win over St Helens. He can hit hard, too.

10. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Mulhern because he’s made our Team of the Week on several occasions this year. The England and Ireland international produced yet another mammoth display in their win over Saints, making 153 metres from 18 carries to go alongside his 18 tackles.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

What a signing this guy has proven to be for the Rhinos. McDonnell quickly became a mainstay in Leeds’ forward pack following his move from hometown Wigan ahead of last season. The Ireland international got the man of the match award in the Rhinos’ win at Huddersfield after making 11 carries and 24 tackles in what was a strong display in the back-row.

12. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Martin delivered an exceptional performance in Leeds’ victory at the John Smith’s Stadium. Just look at (and admire) these stats: 27 tackles, 21 carries, 135 metres, four offloads, four tackle busts, two clean breaks and five goals. Ridiculous.

13. Ollie Partington (Salford Red Devils)

Partington fully deserved the man of the match award in Salford’s victory over Castleford following an enormous effort in the middle of the park, having made 24 carries and 36 tackles whilst scoring a try. He’ll leave a sizeable hole in Paul Rowley’s pack when he moves to Catalans in the off-season because he has been tremendous for the Red Devils over the last two seasons.

