The 2024 Super League season is approaching the business end of proceedings: and all 12 teams find themselves in contrasting runs of form.

Although a couple of teams appear not to have much to play for over the final eight or nine games, there’s still an enormous amount riding on nearly every single game left to play in 2024.

And over the last five games, a number of teams are beginning to hit their strides. Here’s the form table across the past five weeks.

It’s Warrington Wolves who sit on top with five wins from their last five: the only team to have a 100 per cent winning record from the past five games. Their last defeat came six games ago against Salford, so Sam Burgess’ side are the form team in Super League at present.

Hull KR and Catalans Dragons are just below high-flying Warrington at the top, with eight points from 10.

And there are five teams in the middle of the form table with six points from 10 – Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils have all won three of their last five games. Reigning Super League champions Wigan have dropped down the form table after losing to Hull FC and Warrington over the last fortnight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given their position in the proper league table, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants are in the bottom four, having picked up just two points from the 10 available over the past five games.

But quite incredibly, you have to go all the way down to 11th to find St Helens. Paul Wellens’ side broke an unwanted record in their defeat at Leigh on Friday, with the Saints now having lost five league games in a row for the first time since 1986.

London Broncos are the only team below St Helens in the form table via points difference.

1. Warrington Wolves – 10 points (PD +116)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (W)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (W)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (W)

2. Hull KR – 8 points (PD +46)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (W)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos (W)

3. Catalans Dragons – 8 points (PD +27)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (L)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (W)

4. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD +56)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (L)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (W)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (W)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (W)

5. Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD +20)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (W)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (W)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (L)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (L)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD +17)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (W)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (L)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

7. Castleford Tigers – 6 points (PD +13)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (W)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (W)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (L)

8. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD -18)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (W)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (L)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (W)

9. Hull FC – 2 points (PD -28)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (L)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (L)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (W)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (L)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD -74)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (L)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (L)

11. St Helens – 0 points (PD -64)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (L)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (L)

12. London Broncos – 0 points (PD -105)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (L)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (L)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (L)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London (L)

