Wigan Warriors contract situation for every squad member following Liam Marshall’s extension

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has become the latest Super League player to put pen to paper on a new deal, with Super League’s top try-scorer now tied down at The Brick Community Stadium until the end of 2028.

Marshall was already contracted until the end of next season (2025), but the Cherry and Whites have moved quickly to tie down the academy product long-term, as they have done with a number of players already.

The contract lengths of Wigan’s entire squad range from being up in the next few months, to almost the beginning of the next decade!

Here’s a full breakdown of every member of the Warriors’ first-team squad: and when their existing contracts end with Matt Peet’s side.

Contracted to the end of 2024

There are four members of Wigan’s squad whose futures are yet to be resolved beyond this year. Forward Willie Isa appears destined to leave the club at the end of this season, along with prop Mike Cooper.

Utility back Ryan Hampshire‘s next steps are also unclear, while youngster Jacob Douglas is also off-contract, but he has an option in his deal for 2025.

Contracted to the end of 2025

Wigan have first-team players who are off-contract at the end of next season as things stand: and they are all fairly significant names in their own right.

Centre Adam Keighran, who signed a two-year deal to join at the beginning of this season, is one – while long-serving players such as Liam Byrne, and captain Liam Farrell are also off-contract next year.

Sam Eseh is in the same group – though he has an option in his deal for 2026.

Contracted to the end of 2026

Forwards Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago have signed deals which take them through to the end of 2026 – with Mago’s deal also including an option for 2027.

Tyler Dupree joined on a deal to the end of 2026 midway through last season, while off-season recruits Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan are also under contract for the same length of time.

Contracted to the end of 2027

The group of players contracted until 2027 – so for three more seasons after this – is a mixture of recent recruits and players who have penned long-term deals of late.

The likes of Jai Field, Harry Smith, Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard are in the latter camp, as are young stars Brad O’Neill and Junior Nsemba. Wigan have clearly wasted little time tying down their best young British talent.

Luke Thompson and Kruise Leeming both returned from the NRL on long-term contracts at the start of this season, signing four-year deals.

Contracted to the end of 2028

There are two players in Wigan’s squad who has a contract that runs until the end of 2028.

Half-back Bevan French agreed a new long-term deal earlier this year which means he will be a Warriors player for the next four seasons after this one.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall – the man who inspired this article – has just put pen to paper on a new deal spanning the same length of time.

Contracted to the end of 2029

Like French for 2028, there is just one confirmed member of Wigan’s squad who will definitely be in their squad for the next five years after this one, as things stand.

That is centre Jake Wardle, who signed a new long-term deal with the Warriors earlier this year until the end of 2029.

Undisclosed

Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, Jack Farrimond

