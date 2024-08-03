American Football player claims he ‘has a contract’ with Leeds Rhinos

Could Leeds Rhinos be about to make one of the more bizarre signings of recent years?

Many have tried to switch to rugby league with varying degrees of success but it appears that the Rhinos have now tabled a deal to sign an American Football player who once had try-outs with NFL heavyweights San Francisco 49ers.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has played state-level American Football for most of his career but speaking on his social media, he has alleged that he has been offered a deal by the Super League club.

After attending a try-out game while the NRL were in Las Vegas this year, he states he was signed by a prominent agency in Australia, Pacific Sports Management: which they have confirmed on their own social media channels.

But more interestingly, he states that they have now secured him a deal to come to Super League with the Rhinos – though the finer details of it remain unclear.

He said: “It all started in March when the NRL came from Australia to play in Las Vegas. They had a tournament a few days before and I was asked to play in it. For all those who know me, I’m a football player, I’ve been playing football my entire life but I decided to try rugby league for the first time ever.

“I showed up, decided to play and did really well in my first game. As I was playing I got pulled to the side by an Australian agency called PSM. Apparently they were impressed with the way I was playing and told me to meet up with them.

“We talked about some contracts, what rugby league is but this is all new to me. I just know how to get the ball and score touchdowns but in rugby league, they call them tries.

“I ended up signing with that agency and after that’s done, they go back to Australia. A few weeks later they hit me up saying there’s a professional contract to the Super League in England, and that team is the Leeds Rhinos. A very well-known team with rich history and culture. So right now, that’s my contract on the table and it looks like we’re going to England.”

The Rhinos have been approached for comment.

