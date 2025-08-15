Tommy Makinson’s season is likely over after a shoulder injury forced him off in the first half of Catalans Dragons’ defeat at Warrington Wolves on Thursday night.

Veteran winger Makinson had scored a 30-minute hat-trick at The Halliwell Jones Stadium to help the Dragons to attain a 22-6 lead.

But as he scored his third try of the evening, catching a kick across the field from Luke Keary and grounding acrobatically, he picked up the shoulder issue.

Three minutes later, he left the field in some discomfort, and was never able to return.

Catalans Dragons coach reveals extent of Tommy Makinson injury after Warrington Wolves defeat

Catalans went on to concede 24 unanswered points, including 18 in the second half, following Makinson’s departure from the game.

Having lost out 30-22, Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins shared an update on the 32-year-old post-match.

He explained: “It’s an A/C joint. To be fair to him, he tried to carry on for a little bit and the physio made the call.

“We’ve got a weekend off, so he’s going to stay in England for the next few days anyway. He’ll see some family and probably go and get a scan, we’ll see.

“It didn’t look great to be honest after the game, especially with there only being five games left.

“Hopefully we can get him back, but if not, somebody else gets a chance.”

12-time England international Makinson – who will turn 33 in October – made the move over to Perpignan ahead of 2025, joining Catalans from St Helens and penning a two year-deal.

Providing he is unable to return before the end of the year, as expected, his first campaign in the South of France has seen him score eight tries in 21 appearances across all competitions.

He is now 29 games away from the landmark of 400 career appearances and needs another 19 tries to hit the milestone of 250 in his career, too.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils respond to misogynistic language allegations from outgoing COO

👉 Warrington Wolves boss explains trio’s absence in Catalans Dragons win as Matt Dufty internal disciplinary update issued

👉 Salford Red Devils could face damages claim and players could sue warns legal expert

👉 My Ultimate Team – Adam Milner’s best 17 including Castleford Tigers and England legends

👉 Exclusive – Paul Rowley’s Salford future queried by departing Red Devils star as pain behind exit revealed