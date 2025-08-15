Super League stalwart Adam Milner is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

Milner is playing in the Championship in 2025 with Oldham after leaving the Huddersfield Giants, having made over 300 appearances in his 14 seasons with Castleford Tigers.

Having played in the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final, Milner also represented England three times in 2018.

Here is Milner’s best 17 of players he has lined up alongside in his club career so far.

1. Zak Hardaker

The most competitive player I have played with, it was a tough call between him and Luke Dorn but what Zak brought to Cas in that 2017 season was unreal.

2. Denny Solomona

Electric, a great try scorer, he just gets the nod over Greg Eden.

3. Michael Shenton

A great leader and when he left Cas he left a hole – we lost a real captain and a very skillful centre.

4. Jake Webster

An absolutely solid player defensively with big strike in attack, he had a great partnership with Denny.

5. Adam Swift

He is lightning and can come up with those magic moments when you need them the most.

6. Rangi Chase

His Man of Steel season he was magic in training and in games. You would pay your season ticket fee just to watch him, a maverick of a player.

7. Luke Gale

His voice and leadership on and off the field was loud and his presence even when he was injured was brilliant, a great rugby IQ.

8. Luke Yates

He’ll want to be 13 but I’ve put him at prop. A real professional, everything is on the clock and his preparation was by the minute. He gave everything to every game.

9. Paul McShane

This was a tough one but Macca was unreal on his day. When he got Man of Steel he was magic and lifted the team to pull us up when we needed him the most.

10. Nathan Massey

Every team needs a player like him. We called him The Glue at Cas. I’ve been through everything with him in my career.

11. Leroy Cudjoe

Leads by example every day and he was one of those players that would make the starting 13 in most teams, he has done so much for Huddersfield.

12. Junior Moors

When he played at his best he was untouchable. A big unit who could play the ball and cause teams trouble. A huge strike player for us.

13. Grant Millington

A big, powerful and skillful player who was a great link between the forwards and middles at Cas.

Substitutes

14. Daryl Clark

Electric in the 2014 season when he got Man of Steel. When I played 9 I would do all the dirty work and Daz would come off the bench and be brilliant.

15. Danny Orr

The influence he had on my career as a player, coach and person was big. What he has done at Cas and his rugby career was sensational.

16. Oliver Holmes

Tough not to make the starting 13 but he is one of those players who does the hard stuff and is great to be around. He was a big part of that Cas left edge in 2017 and did Galey’s tackling for him.

17. Mike McMeeken

You always saw his potential, a massive frame when he first started and now he is representing his country year on year, a brilliant player.