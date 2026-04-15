Leigh Leopards young gun Will Brough has linked up with Championship outfit Halifax on a short-term loan deal, and will play for the Panthers this weekend.

Teenager Brough – the son of Super League legend Danny – has been with the Leopards since the beginning of the 2025 campaign, signed from Wakefield Trinity.

After coming through a couple of injury issues, the 19-year-old slotted into the centres as he made his Leigh and Super League debut in a defeat at Warrington Wolves earlier this month.

With Leigh now nearing full strength as their early season injury crisis begins to settle, the youngster – who can also play in the halves if required – will head out on loan to play for Fax on Sunday.

Leigh Leopards young gun lands Championship loan as destination revealed

Having been beaten 28-12 at home by Oldham last weekend, Kyle Eastmond’s Panthers travel to Barrow Raiders, where Brough will be involved.

The Leopards ace has already had a taste of the Championship this term after featuring on loan for Salford RLFC against Oldham in the Reds’ first game of the season back in January.

And last year, he gained experience in League 1 with Midlands Hurricanes, who he kicked 11 goals for in the space of two games, including a resounding win over Newcastle Thunder.

As he runs out for Fax on Sunday, Brough will chalk up the fifth senior appearance of his career to date, with the Panthers set to become the fourth club he has represented.

Wakefield are not counted in that tally of four as Brough never registered a first-team appearance for Trinity, with the closest he came at Belle Vue being the unused 18th man for a Challenge Cup tie against amateur outfit Hunslet ARLFC.