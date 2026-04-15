North Wales Crusaders have informed Midlands Hurricanes they intend not to fulfil this weekend’s scheduled 1895 Cup First Round tie amid their mounting financial issues.

Last week, Crusaders’ owners publicly announced that they would no longer fund the club, and put out a plea for fresh external investment.

Since then, the Championship club’s social media posts have included links for supporters to donate to help pay players the wages they are owed.

Sunday saw the Welsh side – who won the League 1 title last term – take to the field for the third time under new head coach Krisnan Inu, beaten 66-10 away at Keighley Cougars.

Their first home game since the news of the ownership’s withdrawal should have come this weekend against Midlands in the First Round of the 1895 Cup.

But the Hurricanes have now revealed that game isn’t expected to go ahead, leaving question marks over Crusaders’ future in the competition, but more importantly in the game as a whole.

North Wales Crusaders’ financial woes hit new low as 1895 Cup forfeit likely

It’s expected that Crusaders will forfeit this weekend’s cup tie and Midlands will receive a bye into the Second Round with a walkover win.

The Welsh side aren’t scheduled to play at home until May 31 when Salford RLFC are scheduled to make the short trip to Colwyn Bay, but Crusaders have three away games before then in the shape of Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Batley Bulldogs.

It’s unknown whether they will be able to fulfil those games, with Midlands publishing a club statement relating to their 1895 Cup via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

They wrote: “Following discussions with North Wales Crusaders during the course of this week, we can confirm that Crusaders have now formally requested not to play this Saturday’s 1895 Cup First Round clash in Colwyn Bay.

“In the circumstances, we would warn any fans intending to travel this weekend that they may wish to cancel their plans (including any travel and accommodation bookings) as soon as possible.

“We will await confirmation from the Rugby Football League on the consequences of this decision and provide a further update to fans in due course.

“Our next fixture will therefore be Sunday, May 3, 2026 as we travel to Heywood Road in Sale to take on Swinton Lions.”

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