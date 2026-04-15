Paul Rowley confirms England position as World Cup D-Day looms

Paul Rowley has confirmed that he has been interviewed for the England head coach role.

The St Helens boss is one of five people shortlisted by a selection panel, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League.

That panel has now conducted those interviews and a decision is expected to be made next week, with the successful candidate to be given a short-term contract that will run through until the end of the World Cup.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has already confirmed that he has been interviewed for the position, with Rowley the latest to announced that he has also been a part of the process.

“I’ve said before that I put my hand up for it as well,” Rowley said. “It’s certainly a passion and a goal that I’d like to fulfil.

So yeah, like I said before, I’m in the mix as well. I think everybody’s been named who’s been up there and I’m one of them. So yeah, I’m in there as well.”

Asked if he had been interviewed, Rowley added: “Yeah, I’ve sat in front of the panel. They were fantastic and really fair. So I’m pleased that everything was really good.

“And like I said before, I’m grateful for the opportunity to interview. We’ll see what happens.”

Alongside Arthur and Rowley, Sam Burgess, Brian McDermott and Steve McNamara are all believed to have been interviewed for the position too.

The Rugby Football League is looking for a new coach following the departure of Shaun Wane, who stepped aside in January.