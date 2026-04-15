Wigan boss Matt Peet was coy on who would replace suspended pair Sam Walters and Harry Smith in his side, but admitted the Warriors did consider an appeal against the latter’s ban.

On the back of Wigan‘s 26-22 win at Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last weekend, both Walters and Smith copped three-match bans.

Versatile forward Walters’ punishment came for a headbutt on Trinity man Jay Pitts during a second half scuffle which broke out between the two sides at Belle Vue.

Playmaker Smith meanwhile was banned for making contact with a potentially injured player in the shape of Jazz Tevaga, who had kicked out at Liam Marshall seconds earlier, an offence he saw yellow for on the day and then received a two-game ban of his own.

‘The rules are the rules, and there are no nuances there… you’ve got to learn from them’

Walters and Smith will miss Super League games against Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls before returning for next month’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against rivals St Helens.

Speaking in Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of their home game against Castleford on Sunday, Warriors head coach Peet explained: “We briefly talked about appealing.

“You’ve got to consider it – particularly the Harry one. But the rules are the rules, and there are no nuances there.

“It’s zero (games) or it’s three, and the fact is Harry did what he did. It’s black and white. Everyone can see there was no malice, but we’ve got to take it on the chin.

“With any coach, you lose players and you’re a bit frustrated. I think players on both teams would have wished certain things didn’t happen, but you’ve got to understand in sport, at that level of competition and that intensity, there are moments.

“You’ve got to learn from them, keep our own house in order and enjoy the challenge that faces us now.”

‘We’ve got a few options, but it’s a bit early in the week to share my team’

The losses of Walters and Smith give Peet a selection headache, with only front-rower Ethan Havard returning this weekend having sat out of the cup tie at Wakefield after a failed HIA.

Centre Jake Wardle remains a few weeks away from a return, and star man Bevan French is still sidelined, leaving 20-year-old Jack Farrimond as the most senior choice in the halves.

Peet was coy on who would slot into the halves and back-row to replace Smith and Walters respectively, as he said: “The fact is he (Farrimond) has been playing week after week now. This is great for Jack, and a challenge we’re all excited about.

“We’ve got a few options, but it’s a bit early in the week to share my team. Jai Field has played in the halves before, Adam Keighran has played in the halves before. We’ll do a bit of work on the training field this week and we’ll be prepared.

“We’ve got middle unit players who can play out there (in the back-row). Sam was a middle player on the edge – there’s Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Kaide Ellis, Lukas Mason, Jonny Vaughan and Oliver Partington (as options).”

Wigan had lost back-to-back Super League games prior to last weekend’s cup success at Wakefield, but remain joint-top of the ladder ahead of Round 8.

The Cherry and Whites boss continued: “I enjoy the challenges… even last week, when you’re coming off the back of a poor end to the St Helens game and you’ve got to review it, learn and improve.

“The challenge of it is what defines you as a group – players, staff and as a club. This is just another challenge, that’s the best word for it, and something we’ve got to work on the best way to attack, practice and then ultimately execute on Sunday.”

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