Leigh Leopards forward made available for immediate transfer

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Leigh Leopards forward Aaron Pene.

Sources have told Love Rugby League that clubs have been informed that Pene is available immediately, with the Leopards seemingly happy for the overseas prop to move on immediately.

The former Melbourne Storm prop, 30, joined Leigh midway through the 2024 season and has gone on to make 27 appearances for the club since. However, he has been limited to just two outings this season, and his future now appears to be uncertain after other clubs were presented the opportunity to sign him.

He played in the Golden Point victory over Toulouse Olympique followed by the heavy Super League defeat to Warrington Wolves, but was not selected for the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Now, other clubs are pondering a move for Pene, who made 32 NRL appearances before his move to Super League.

Debuting with Storm in 2020, he made 14 appearances for New Zealand Warriors in 2022 before returning to Melbourne a year later, playing eight times. A move to Leigh followed and now it appears a new move could be on the horizon.

Of course, his departure would open up salary cap space and a quota spot for Leigh at a time when they are preparing for significant departures from their squad. Owen Trout is heading to the NRL with Cronulla Sharks while both Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara are going to Castleford Tigers.

But an immediate move for Pene would provide them flexibility to head into the recruitment market now, and potentially bolster their squad as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season. They have won just two of their opening seven Super League games, which has left them four points adrift of the play-offs a quarter of the way into the season.