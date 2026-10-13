Joe Stimson has returned Down Under following his departure from Castleford Tigers, joining Group 9 Rugby League outfit Temora Dragons.

Versatile forward Stimson – who will turn 31 in December – joined Cas midway through the 2025 campaign and went on to play 39 games across all competitions in an 18-month stint at The Jungle.

Able to slot into the front row, back row and loose forward, the utility scored two tries for the Tigers as well as kicking a single goal – with all ten of his points in their colours accrued in the season just gone.

Notably, that sole goal came against Leigh Leopards, one of three Super League clubs who had been interested in signing him for 2027, with the news of his Cas exit known early on in the season.

The Leopards explored the signing of the veteran, but nothing came to fruition, and he has now made the decision to return back to Australia.

Released Castleford star Joe Stimson returns Down Under for 2027 as Super League interest fades

Hailing from a rugby league family with both dad Peter and uncle Mark having played in the NRL, Stimson’s CV boasts 114 first-grade appearances in Australia.

The 30-year-old featured in the NRL for Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Titans prior to joining Super League outfit Cas, and reached a Grand Final with Storm back in 2018 – being beaten in the showpiece by Sydney Roosters.

Now, he will now represent his hometown club Temora Dragons in the New South Wales Rugby League competition, competing in Group 9.

The Dragons topped the ladder in the competition this year, but went on to lose the Grand Final 24-16 to Gundagai Tigers, who had finished two points below them in second at the end of the regular season.

Stimson’s signing was revealed via social media, with the club posting the announcement via Instagram – @temora_dragons_rlfc.