Paul Rowley has been confirmed as the new head coach of Castleford Tigers on a long-term contract with immediate effect.

The Tigers have been on the hunt for a new head coach for a number of months, following Ryan Carr’s sudden and shock departure earlier this season.

And they have now turned to Rowley after he secured a compromise agreement from St Helens, having been placed on gardening leave by the club earlier this year.

Rowley to Castleford Tigers confirmed

Speaking for the first time since the appointment, Rowley admitted: “I’m looking forward to leading Castleford Tigers as their new head coach. From meeting Chris (Chester) and the board, it immediately felt like a place I wanted to be a part of. I’m keen to get started and enjoy a new journey with this proud club.”

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Paul Rowley to Castleford Tigers as our new head coach. Paul is a highly respected coach within rugby league, and we believe he is the right person to lead this club into an exciting new chapter.

“Paul has a proven track record of building competitive teams, developing players and creating an attacking brand of rugby that supporters can get behind. He has a real passion for the game, strong leadership qualities and a clear vision of how he wants his teams to play.

“Throughout the recruitment process, it was important for us to take our time, find someone who shared our ambitions for Castleford Tigers and understood what this club means to its supporters, the town and the wider community.

“Paul demonstrated those qualities, and we’re confident he can help us build something that everyone connected with the club can be proud of. We know there is plenty of hard work ahead, but we have a clear direction and a determination to move this club forward.”

Rowley recruitment plans teased

Chester also admitted there is the prospect of further recruitment in the coming weeks and months, adding: “I’m looking forward to working closely with Paul as we continue to strengthen the squad, develop our young talent and create a culture that delivers sustained success.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Castleford’s owner, Martin Jepson, said: “I am delighted to welcome Paul to the club. I think he is an ideal fit for the type of rugby we want to play with proven Super League experience and speaks with real passion about the game and our club.

“He has a reputation for getting the best out of his players and with the new signings we have made I think we can all look forward to 2027 with optimism.”