The Rugby League World Cup gets underway this week – and as well as some of the NRL’s premiere talent being on show, there is a lot of Super League representation, too.

Despite there being significantly fewer northern hemisphere nations playing in the tournament compared to four years ago, there are still almost 50 players from 12 different Super League clubs on show.

But which teams have the most players out there – and which are going to have nobody? Here’s a run through of all the clubs, ranked from least to most..

=13. York Knights and Leeds Rhinos: 0

There are two Yorkshire clubs without a single player in the World Cup this autumn. One of them is probably not a surprise; York Knights, who have just finished their first season as a Super League club.

The other certainly is a shock – Leeds Rhinos. It’s hard to remember the last time there was a World Cup without a Leeds player involved, and while some including Ash Handley probably would have gone had they been fit, others like Jake Connor have been controversially overlooked.

=11. Castleford Tigers: 1

It’s been a miserable season for Castleford but they do at least have one player going to the World Cup: centre Semi Valemei, who will represent Fiji once again. Given his injury-hit season, it could be an opportunity for Valemei to either show he can be a key player for the Tigers in 2027: or to interest potential admirers if an exit from the club is on the cards.

=11. Wakefield Trinity: 1

Injuries aplenty mean there is just a solitary call-up for the newly-crowned Super League champions, Wakefield Trinity.

That player is Jazz Tevaga who will once again represent Samoa. There would have almost certainly been numerous England call-ups but the likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Caleb Hamlin-Uele have gone in for post-season surgeries in a bid to be right for the start of 2027.

=7. Bradford Bulls: 2

The Bulls have two players at the World Cup, representing two different countries. Esan Marsters has struggled badly with injuries this year but he’ll be on duty for the Cook Islands – while Waqa Blake will finish off a strong year back in Super League in Fiji colours.

=7. Hull FC: 2

Two Black and Whites players from their 2026 squad are heading for Australia – and they’re both representing France. They’re also both heading across the Channel to play for Catalans next season – with Amir Bourouh and Arthur Romano the two on duty for Les Bleus.

=7. Leigh Leopards: 2

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Leigh’s two World Cup players on duty are representing Papua New Guinea. Star half-back Lachlan Lam is not going as he goes under the knife for surgery, but hooking duo Edwin Ipape and Liam Horne are both going to be there for the Kumuls.

=7. St Helens: 2

The fourth club to have two players at the World Cup is another traditional heavyweight of Super League who feel slightly under-represented compared to recent history, in St Helens. Jack Welsby will be involved for England and likely starting against Tonga this weekend – while centre Nene Macdonald is included in the Papua New Guinea squad.

=5. Huddersfield Giants: 3

Despite a pretty poor season, there are only four clubs that have more players at the World Cup this autumn than Huddersfield Giants!

They have three players representing three different countries, with outgoing back Taane Milne continuing his lengthy international career with Fiji, forward Mathieu Cozza in the France squad and Tui Lolohea likely lining up against England this weekend when he plays for Tonga.

=5. Warrington Wolves: 3

The beaten Super League Grand Finalists have a trio of players out on duty at the World Cup – and they are all playing for England. George Williams will captain the national team, Matty Ashton has a great chance of starting on the wing and given his form in 2026, Ben Currie would expect to be somewhere close, too.

4. Hull KR: 5

It’s five players across three different nations for the Robins this autumn.

They have Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten both on international duty with England, though it remains to be seen whether both could force their way into the mix.

Meanwhile, Jordan Dezaria and Arthur Mourgue would expect to be in the French side that gets underway this weekend – while Rhyse Martin finishes his professional career with one last tournament for Papua New Guinea.

3. Catalans Dragons: 6

Unsurprisingly, there are six Catalans players at the World Cup – and they’re all playing for France. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Léo Darrelatour, Julian Bousquet, Romain Navarette, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa are all in the French squad.

2. Wigan Warriors: 8

The best-performing English club in terms of World Cup internationals this year are Wigan Warriors. Seven of their eight are going to play for England over the coming weeks, with Zach Eckersley, Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson and Sam Walters all in Brian McDermott’s squad.

Then, they have Lebanon winger Abbas Miski out at the tournament too.

1. Toulouse Olympique: 11

But the biggest and best Super League club this year in terms of representation at the World Cup? It’s Toulouse Olympique.

Their 11 players are split across three nations, with Reubenn Rennie and Paul Ulberg both on duty for the Cook Islands. Meanwhile, James Roumanos will play for Lebanon.

And then as you’d expect, there’s lots of French players out there from Toulouse. There are eight in total: with Lambert Belmas, Tiaki Chan, Louis Grossemy, Mathieu Jussaume, Thomas Lacans, Benjamin Laguerre, Cesar Rouge and Romeo Tropis all in the squad.